From Priyanka Chopra to Sunil Shetty, who will be the best in the Bollywood version of ‘Black Widow’?
Priyanka Chopra in the role of a black widowMeanwhile, there is a discussion as to which actor will play which character if a Bollywood version of the film is made. Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandes are the top names in the role of ‘Black Widow’. While Priyanka is known for her energy and physique, Jacqueline is also one of the fit actresses who is in demand for this character.
Disha Patani in the role of Yelena Bilova
At the same time, Disha Patani and Radhika Apte may be the best options as Yelena Bilova i.e. Natasha’s sister. Direction also loves stunts and adventure. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor and Sunil Shetty can give their best as Red Guardians. Both are known for their offbeat roles.
