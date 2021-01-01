From Priyanka Chopra to Sunil Shetty, who will be the best in the Bollywood version of ‘Black Widow’?

The action thriller ‘Black Widow’ is streaming on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. In it, the audience gets to see how a simple Natasha Romanoff becomes a terrible black widow. International superstar Scarlett Johansson has played the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in this much awaited film of the year. Filled with high-octane action and suspense, this Marvel Studio film follows the journey of the Black Widow, who has been facing a dangerous conspiracy since her youth. This storyline forces her to take action and confronts her most dangerous enemies whom she left behind.

Priyanka Chopra in the role of a black widowMeanwhile, there is a discussion as to which actor will play which character if a Bollywood version of the film is made. Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandes are the top names in the role of ‘Black Widow’. While Priyanka is known for her energy and physique, Jacqueline is also one of the fit actresses who is in demand for this character.

Disha Patani in the role of Yelena Bilova

At the same time, Disha Patani and Radhika Apte may be the best options as Yelena Bilova i.e. Natasha’s sister. Direction also loves stunts and adventure. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor and Sunil Shetty can give their best as Red Guardians. Both are known for their offbeat roles.