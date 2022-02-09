From Raktanchal 2 to Love is Blind, Valentine’s Week is set to take on OTT thriller-romance; See- List of movies-web series coming this week

Valentine’s Week OTT Release: On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, there is going to be an explosion of films and web series on the OTT platform.

Valentine’s Week OTT Release: This time on Valentine’s Day amid the Koroma epidemic, everyone is avoiding romantic dinner dates and vacations. In such a situation, with the help of OTT sitting at home, you can make your Valentine’s Day special. Many movies and web series are being released on the occasion of Valentines Week. Know here about some such great films and web series.

Depths: Everyone is eagerly waiting since the release of the trailer of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s most awaited film ‘Ghehraiyaan’. In the film, Deepika has filmed one to one intimate scene with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Along with this, everyone was eagerly waiting for this Deepika’s film after Chhapaak. Deepika appeared in the film ’83’ but her screen space was very less.

Raktanchal 2: The show is all set to make a comeback with the second season. Directed by Ritam Srivastava, the series is releasing on MX Originals. The series stars Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Mahi Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Patel and Soundarya Sharma in lead roles. Based on Purvanchal, this show is based on action and revenge. A very interesting game of power is going to be shown in ‘Raktanchal 2’.

Love is Blind: Love is Blind is an American series from Netflix. The story is based on singles who want to be accepted as they are. The film focuses on the concept of dating. Modern dating approach is shown in the series.

Disenchantment Season 4: Along with romance, action and thriller, OTT is also bringing content for animation lovers. Season 4 of ‘Disenchantment’ is ready for release.

Tall Girl 2: After the first season, everyone was eagerly waiting for the second season of ‘Tall Girl’. In such a situation, soon the wait for this series is also going to end.

Great: Apart from the OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, ‘Mahan’ is also going to be released. It is a Tamil language action thriller film written by Karthik Subbaraj and directed and produced by S.S. It is produced by Lalit Kumar.