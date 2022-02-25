From Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan to Ravindra Jadeja, these players have special connection with their jersey numbers

Every player is given a jersey of some number, which becomes his identity. Many players spend their career in the same number jersey. They also change it from time to time.

Jersey number is important for any athlete or sportsperson, especially in sports like cricket, football and basketball. Talking about cricket, every cricketer gets a chance to choose his number. Generally speaking, jersey numbers are a matter of personal preference of the player, but can have deeper meanings in many ways. The cricketer concerned may have a special connection to that number. Here we will know about the connection between them and their jersey numbers of many cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja.

Rohit Sharma: The jersey number of Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is 45. According to Rohit, he got the suggestion to wear the number 9 jersey. However, when he was on his way to play in the Under-19 World Cup in 2006, his mother asked him to wear the number 45 jersey. Incidentally, the sum of 4 and 5 is also 9. Rohit is the only batsman in the world to score 2 double centuries in ODIs.

Virat Kohli: The jersey number of former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is 18. The story behind this number is heart touching. Virat’s father Prem Kohli had a dream that his son would one day represent his country. Unfortunately, when Kohli was 18 years old, his father passed away (18 December 2006). Prem Kohli could not see the son playing for the Indian team, but his memories are with Virat. Virat Kohli also wore the number 18 jersey in Under-19.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan aka Gabbar of Team India is counted among the top batsmen in the world. Dhawan used to wear the number 25 jersey earlier. Left-handed batsman Dhawan had chosen it considering it as the lucky family number. Shikhar Dhawan’s Twitter handle (@SDhawan25) also has 25 in his name. However, interestingly, Dhawan has recently changed his jersey number from 25 to 42 for unknown reasons.

Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik’s jersey number is 21. The story of Dinesh Karthik’s jersey number is interesting. He once revealed its secret during a question-and-answer session on Instagram. When asked by a fan, he had told that this is the date of birth of his wife Dipika Pallikal. This is the reason why he wears the number 21 jersey in the limited overs format. The wife of the wicket-keeper batsman, Dipika Pallikal is one of the finest squash players in the world.

Ravindra Jadeja: Known as Sir Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian dressing room, he is one of the important all-rounders of Team India. Jadeja’s jersey number is 8. Although he wanted the number 12, he could not get it because Yuvraj Singh used to wear the number 12 jersey at that time. So he chose number 8. He chose the number 8 because his date of birth is 6/12/1988 and the sum total is 6+12+1+9+8+8 = 44= 4+4 = 8. The special thing is that Jaddu made his ODI debut in 2009 only on 8 February.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s jersey number is 99. Although he wanted the number 9 jersey, Parthiv Patel was also a part of Team India when he made his debut. His jersey number was also 9, so he added another 9. He and Amit Mishra played together in a match while playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL. In that match, Amit Mishra’s jersey number was 99, then Ashwin wore the number 999 jersey, but did not leave the number 9.