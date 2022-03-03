From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag Indian cricket legends wish Virat Kohli to His 100th Test Match Read who said what

‘Hajme ki goli, Holi in festival and Kohli in batting, the whole India likes it.’ ‘I have seen Virat grow since childhood.’ ‘I think he’s a legend. His numbers speak about him.’ ‘What a wonderful achievement. I first heard about you in 2007-08. ‘Playing a hundred cricket matches is not easy.’ ‘Test cricket is not easy.’

These are some of the sentences that Indian legends said on BCCI TV while congratulating Virat Kohli on his 100th Test match. The legends also include Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma, Dilip Vengsarkar and Sourav Ganguly. The special thing is that all these veterans have played 100 or more Test matches.

Sachin Tendulkar said, ‘What a wonderful achievement. I remember when I first heard about you. We were then in Australia in 2007-08. You guys were playing in the Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia. There were some players in the team who were talking about you. They were saying that watching the performance of this player takes good batting. Your real success is your ability to inspire an entire generation of cricketers apart from your stupendous achievements on the field.

Rahul Dravid said, ‘Playing a Test match is a big deal. Playing 100 crickets is a big achievement. We are very proud of this achievement of Virat Kohli. I remember when he played his first Test match. It is heartening to see his career graph rising so high in the last 10 years. The way he has matured as a cricketer and as a human being is very commendable.

Dilip Vengsarkar said, ‘I saw Virat batting for the first time in an Under-16 tournament. There he was playing for Delhi Schools. He scored a lot of runs there. He impressed a lot. After that he led India in the Under-19 World Cup. The team became the champion.

Vengsarkar said, ‘At that time I was the chairman of the selection committee. Then we picked U-23 players for an Emerging Trophy tournament in Australia. He also picked Virat Kohli in that. Today he is going to play 100th Test. Hundred Tests is a big achievement for India.

Sourav Ganguly said, this is a big achievement for him. It is everyone’s dream to play hundred test matches for their country. This is a huge moment for Virat. This is also a big moment for Indian cricket. I never played with Virat, but I always followed his game. He has risen to greatness.

VVS Laxman said, ‘Playing international cricket for India is a big deal in itself, but playing 100 Test matches is a wonderful achievement. Congratulations on the 100th test match. You will definitely be proud of the way you have played. I still remember your Test debut. Your specialty was that you were hungry to learn. That’s why you were so successful. That too in all three formats. The great thing is that you lived up to your expectations as well as the expectations of the fans.

Ishant Sharma said, ‘I believe he is a legend. His numbers speak about him. Playing a hundred Test matches is a big thing in itself. I don’t think any player who plays so regularly in all three formats will be able to play 100 Test matches in the coming days. I have since the age of 17 Virat Kohli have seen. Whatever he has done so far is amazing. I congratulate him very much.’

Virender Sehwag said, ‘When I made my debut for India, my only goal was to become the first Delhi cricketer to play 100 Test matches. After me Ishant Sharma has also achieved this feat. Now Virat Kohli is about to do it. Virat this is a wonderful achievement of yours. I have seen Virat grow since childhood.

Sehwag said, ‘In his first few matches, I was the captain of the Ranji Trophy team. He has set new benchmarks as a player and as a leader. And behold, I say that the tablet of digestion, Holi in the festival and in batting KohliLiked by the whole of India. Thank you very much Virat for this landmark.