From Sadayam to Kireedam, 6 best movies of the magnificent actor you can watch online



Mohanlal turns 60 at the moment Could 21. He's one actor who actually wants no introduction. So, with out additional ado, on his special occasion, listed below are 6 of his movies you can watch online.

Kireedam (1989) – Amazon Prime



That is one of the most interesting Indian movies. Mohanlal (Sethumadhavan) performs a Malayali youth whose hopes and aspirations are shattered by a mixture of destiny and a few people. The movie exhibits how society type-casts people and forces them to act that half whether or not they prefer it or not.

Sadayam (1992) – Amazon Prime



On this movie, Mohanlal performs the position of a convict named Sathyanathan (Mohanlal) who's awaiting capital punishment for the homicide of two younger women and two males. It's an intense psychological drama.

Kilukkam (1991) – Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Priyadarshan, this one is a couple of lady, who appears mentally unwell and finds refuge in the residence of a vacationer information. It continues to have a cult following.

Drishyam (2015) – Disney+ Hotstar

This one was simply too good. It was about how far a person can go defend his household. It was remade in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. It was additionally remade in Chinese language in 2019, titled Sheep With out A Shepherd.

This was a psychological thriller starring Mohanlal, Shobhana, Suresh Gopi, Thilakan, and Nedumudi Venu. Years later, it was remade in Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

No. 20 Madras Mail (1990) – Disney+ Hotstar



This one is about three children who’re embroiled in the homicide thriller of a younger lady in a practice journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Madras. Nearly half of the movie was shot inside a practice. 4 years later, the movie was remade in Hindi as Teesra Kaun by Partho Ghosh.

So, which is your favorite Mohanlal movie? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and tell us.

