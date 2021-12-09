From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, these Bollywood stars pay tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat! These Bollywood stars paid tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat!

Salman Khan

Salman Khan wrote..Very sad to hear about the tragic accident in which we lost General Bipin Rawat his wife and other Armed Forces personnel. My condolences my prayers and condolences are with the bereaved families…

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher wrote.. Extremely saddened to hear of the demise of CDS #GenBipinRawat, his wife and 11 more army officers. Had the privilege of meeting General Rawat many times. By joining hands, “Jai Hind” used to come out of the heart and tongue itself! #Jai Hind

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi wrote…Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Sir, we salute you for 4 decades of selfless service to the motherland. I am with our nation in mourning the loss of one of India’s finest soldiers. #om Shanti

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar wrote..Extremely saddened and pained at the tragic demise of General Rawat and our Armed Forces personnel. Prayers and deepest condolences to the families. om Shanti ..

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn wrote..Sad to learn about the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and their soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces. My deepest condolences to all their families..

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote.. Extremely sad to hear about the tragic death of CDS General #BipinRawat, Smt Madhulika Rawat & 11 Army jawans.