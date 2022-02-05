From Santro to Aura, these cars will get bumper discount, read full details

If you want to buy a Hyundai Motors car, then before that know how much discount the company will give on which variant of which car, read the full report.

Automobile maker Hyundai Motors has announced discount offers on select cars in February 2022, ranging from cash discounts to corporate discounts and other benefits.

If you are also planning to buy a new car, then know here which Hyundai car is getting how much discount and also know the price and other details of this car.

Hyundai Santro: The company is offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on the 2022 model of Hyundai Santro, along with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.

If you buy the 2021 model of this Hyundai Santro, then a cash discount of 25 thousand rupees is being given on it, along with a corporate discount of 10 thousand rupees and an exchange bonus of 3 thousand rupees is being given.

This discount available on Hyundai Santro is less on its base model Era trim and there will be no cash discount on its CNG variant.

Hyundai Grand i10: The company is being given a cash discount of Rs 35,000 on the Hyundai Grand i10, which will be given on its 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine variant, along with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.

The company is offering a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the 1.2 liter turbo diesel engine variant of the Hyundai Grand i10, along with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.

Hyundai Aura: Hyundai Aura is a low-cost sedan car on which the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 35,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.

A cash discount of Rs 10,000 is being given on the 1.2 liter turbo diesel variant of Hyundai Aura, along with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.

Hyundai i20: The company is offering a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on Hyundai i20, but this discount will be given only on the IMT variant of its 2021 model. Along with this discount, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 is also being given.