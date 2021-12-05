From Santro to i20, these popular Hyundai cars are getting bumper discount, read details

If you want to buy a new car, then before that know here that Hyundai is offering bumper discount on which of its selected cars.

With only a few days left for the new year, automakers have started offering attractive discounts and offers on their vehicles.

In which a new name has been added after Honda Cars, which is offering bumper discounts on its selected cars. This discount offer issued by Hyundai is getting popular cars like i10 Nios, Santro, i20 and Hyundai Aura.

If you are also planning to get a new car, then know here how much profit will be made by buying which of these popular cars of Hyundai.

Hyundai Aura: Hyundai Aura is a popular mid size sedan which is liked for its features and stylish design.

The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 50,000 on both the petrol and diesel engine variants of this car which includes, apart from cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount and other benefits.

Talking about its features, features like 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, auto climate control, cooled glove box, dual airbags, rear parking sensors have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of Hyundai Aura, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of up to 25.4 kmpl. Its starting price is 5.99 lakhs, which goes up to Rs 9.36 lakhs in the top model.

Grand i10 Nios: Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on both the petrol and diesel variants of the i10 Nios which include cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount and other benefits.

Talking about the features of Grand i10 Neos, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like wireless charger, rear AC vents, auto AC, dual airbags on the front seat and keyless entry have been given. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this car gives mileage of up to 20 kilometers per liter on petrol variants.

The starting price of Hyundai i10 Nios starts at Rs 5.28 Lakh which goes up to Rs 8.50 Lakh on the top model.

Hyundai Santro: Hyundai Santro is one of the popular hatchback of its company which is preferred for its price and style. The company is offering discount of up to Rs.40,000 on this car which includes cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount and other benefits.

Talking about the features of Santro, it has been given features like 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sensor with rear parking camera and rear AC vents Hyundai Santro’s starting price is Rs 4.76 lakh which is the top model. 6.44 lakhs on going in.

Hyundai i20: Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback car that is preferred for its sporty design. The company is offering discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on this car which includes cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount.

Talking about the features of this car, it has features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, air purifier, BlueLink connected car technology with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The starting price of Hyundai i20 car is Rs 6.91 lakh, which is in the top model. 11.40 lakhs comes to Rs.