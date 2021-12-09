From Scorpio to XUV300, Mahindra is offering bumper discounts on these SUVs, read full details

Before thinking of buying a new car, then know here the complete details of the discounts available on these selected cars of Mahindra.

After the festive season, now all the automakers have started giving year end discounts on their cars, in which a new name has been added after Honda and Hyundai Mahindra & Mahindra.

Mahindra is offering bumper discounts on five of its select cars which come up to Rs.81 thousand. This discount being given by the company includes cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount and accessories along with other benefits.

This discount of Mahindra is valid till December 31, 2021, but based on customer feedback, the company can continue it further, if you are also planning to buy a new car, then know here how much discount you can get on which SUV of Mahindra. Going to do.

Mahindra Alturas: Mahindra Alturas G4 is a premium SUV of its company, on which the company is giving discounts and benefits of up to Rs 81 thousand.

In the offer received on this SUV, the company is giving an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. With which is being given a corporate discount of up to Rs 11,500 and other benefits of up to Rs 20 thousand, the starting price of Mahindra Alturas G4 is Rs 28.77 lakh which goes up to Rs 31.77 lakh in the top model.

Mahindra XUV300: Mahindra XUV 300 has recently been launched by the company with new features and specifications, on which the company is giving discounts of up to Rs 69,002 and other benefits.

Mahindra is offering a cash discount of Rs 30,002 along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,500.

Apart from this, the company is also offering other benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on this SUV. The starting price of Mahindra XUV300 is Rs 7.95 lakh, which goes up to Rs 13.46 lakh on its top variant.

Mahindra Marazzo: Mahindra Marazzo is a popular 7 seater MPV, on which the company is giving a discount of up to Rs 40,200. In the offer available on this MPV, the company is giving a cash discount of 20 thousand rupees.

With which an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,200 are included, the starting price of Mahindra Marazzo is Rs 12.42 lakh which goes up to Rs 14.57 lakh in the top variant.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Mahindra KUV100 NXT is a micro SUV that is preferred for its sporty design. The company is offering discounts of up to Rs 61,055 and other benefits on this SUV.

The discounts offered by the company include a cash discount of Rs 38,055 along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. Mahindra KUV100 NXT has an initial price of Rs 6.08 lakh, which will be available in the top model. But it becomes Rs 7.74 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio: Mahindra Scorpio is counted among its company’s best selling SUV, on which the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 34,000.

In this discount issued by the company, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is being given, along with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and other benefits up to Rs 15,000, the starting price of Mahindra Scorpio is Rs 12.77 lakh, which is on going to its top variant. 17.61 lakhs comes to Rs.