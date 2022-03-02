From Shahid Kapoor Mira Kapoor to Ratna Pathak Naseeruddin Shah celebs were seen posing in Sana Kapoors pre wedding celebration see latest photos

Sana Kapoor is going to marry Mayank Pahwa today. At the same time, photos of their pre-wedding celebrations have surfaced, which are becoming very viral on social media.

Bollywood actress Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter Sana Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. Both will get married today i.e. on 2nd March 2022 in Mahabaleshwar. Their marriage rituals have also started. Recently, a glimpse of their Haldi and Mehndi ceremony was revealed, which was well-liked by the fans.

Sana Kapoor and Mayank Pahwa pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are also supporting him fiercely in this celebration. Meanwhile, some photos and videos of Sana’s pre-wedding ceremony are going viral on social media.

Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah’s sons Vivaan Shah and Imad Shah have shared some photos on their Instagram handle. It is seen in these photos that Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah are posing with fun for the photo.

In a photo shared by Vivaan, it can be seen that the whole family is posing together. In the second photo, Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah are seen together.

In the next photo, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa can be seen with bride Sana, in which Sana looks gorgeous as a bride. With this, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are seen in the rest of the photos.

Apart from this, Vivaan Shah has also shared some videos on his Instagram story. In one of the videos, Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah are seen blessing Sana.

Let us tell you that Sana Kapoor, along with her father Pankaj Kapoor and brother Shahid Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut in Vikas Bahl’s 2015 film ‘Shaandaar’. Alia Bhatt was also seen in the lead role in this film.

At the same time, the news of Sana’s marriage was confirmed by her father Pankaj Kapur to Bombay Times. According to him, Sana and Mayank have known each other for a long time. Some time back both of them got engaged.