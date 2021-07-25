From Shahrukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, these celebs feel most afraid of these things

New Delhi. We have always seen Bollywood stars doing tremendous action on the big screen. His fans also feel that in real life also these stars will be quite derringbaaz. Today we are going to tell you about some stars who suffer from some phobia or the other. There are many celebs in the Hindi cinema world who are afraid of insects, snakes, cockroaches, lizards and spiders. While some have an irrational fear of things like tomatoes, fruits and even ceiling fans.

Shahrukh Khan – Equinophobia

Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, has fans all over the world. People want to know everything related to him. At the same time, Shahrukh Khan has often been seen doing tremendous action in films. At the same time, you will be surprised to know that Shahrukh Khan is afraid of horses. Actually, during the film Karan-Arjun, Shahrukh had hurt himself while riding a horse. Since then, there was a fear in his heart about the horse. Which is called equinophobia.

Deepika Padukone – Ophidiophobia

Deepika Padukone is suffering from Ophidiophobia. In Ophidiophobia, people are afraid of animals in which they venom and coil prey. Like a snake. That is why the actress keeps herself away from snakes and such creatures.

Also read- Actress Deepika Padukone took a huge amount for the film ‘Pathan’, the most expensive actress in the industry

Salman Khan- Cleithrophobia

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan kills many goons on the big screen in a jiffy, but in real life he is very afraid of horses. Salman Khan suffers from Clithrophobia i.e. the fear of being trapped. His phobia comes to the fore when Dabang Khan travels in a lift.

Alia Bhatt- Nyctophobia

Alia Bhatt has nyctophobia i.e. she is afraid of the dark. If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt is terrified of getting dark. They get relief even in the slightest light.

Also read- Alia Bhatt’s picture with Veena Nagda applying mehndi in her hands went viral, looking very beautiful in the bride’s avatar

Ranbir Kapoor- Katsaridaphobia

Ranbir Kapoor has Katsaridaphobia. It is scared of insects. Ranbir Kapoor, who suffers from Katsaridaphobia, is most afraid of cockroaches.

Katrina Kaif- Herpetophobia, Lycopersicophobia

Katrina Kaif is scared of things. One of the lizards is called herpetophobia. The second actress is afraid of tomatoes which is called lycopersicophobia. This revelation came to the fore during the shooting of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ when the Bollywood actress was supposed to shoot for the Tomatina festival.

Vicky Kaushal- Aquaphobia

Vicky Kaushal, a fast rising actor in Bollywood, has aquaphobia, that is, he is afraid of drowning in water.

Priyanka Chopra- Equinophobia

Bollywood actress Priyanka, who has become an international star, is suffering from equinophobia. Like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka too is afraid of horses and avoids going anywhere near the majestic animal. In fact, it is reported that she does not shoot scenes where horses are involved.

Abhishek Bachchan- Fructophobia

Abhishek Bachchan has fructophobia. Very few people know about it. Actually, in this phobia, there is a fear of fruits. In such a situation, Shahad would have eaten fruit to Junior Bachchan with fruits. Which sounds very strange.

Sonam Kapoor- Clithrophobia, Claustrophobia

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has two phobias – Clithrophobia and Claustrophobia. The fear of getting caught in the first phobia. This is what happens when you get locked in a stuffy place. In the second phobia, it arises when a person becomes anxious in closed places. Explaining that she feels tense when in lift, Sonam once admitted that she always climbs the stairs, but if she needs to take a lift, she stands herself in the corner of the lift .

#Shahrukh #Khan #Katrina #Kaif #celebs #feel #afraid