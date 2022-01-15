From Sharmila Tagore to Natasha Stankovic, these actresses chose cricketers as their spouses; Many crossed the boundaries of religion

The connection between Indian cricketers and Bollywood just isn’t new. This connection is in style from the time of Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to the time of Virat Kohli. Some of them’s love was full and a few remained incomplete. Right now we’ll discuss such cricketers whom actresses chose as their life accomplice. However most of them are such {couples} who’ve crossed the boundaries of religion.

This record consists of many names from Pataudi to Kohli. On the different hand, if we discuss actresses, this record consists of not solely Bollywood but additionally actresses of international origin. Most of them are additionally those that left Hinduism and obtained married in an Islamic household. Whereas some adopted Punjabi tradition, some grew to become a component of the Gujarati household. Let’s examine the full record one after the other:-

Nawab Pataudi – Sharmila Tagore

Former Indian cricket crew captain Nawab Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore met throughout a celebration in Calcutta. From there the love affair of each began. There was hypothesis whether or not the Pataudi household would settle for her or not and Sharmil was a Hindu. He transformed to Islam to marry Pataudi. After this, each of them obtained married on 27 December 1969.

Mohammad Azharuddin-Sangita Bijlani

Mohammad Azharuddin was married to Sangeeta Bijlani, a movie actress and who comes from Hinduism. Azhar had divorced his first spouse Naureen earlier than marrying Sangeeta. Later Azhar and Sangeeta additionally parted methods. Azharuddin has no youngsters from Sangeeta. Discussions of Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani’s affair have additionally been well-known.

Zaheer Khan – Sagarika Ghatge

Former Indian quick bowler Zaheer Khan married Chak De India fame actress Sagarika Ghatge on 23 November 2017. In accordance to the information, Zaheer Khan was giving coronary heart to Sagarika at first sight. At the identical time, regardless of having a unique religion, Sagarika’s household appreciated Zaheer Khan at first. On the different hand, Zaheer’s members of the family appreciated him for Zaheer after watching Sagarika’s movie Chak De India.

Yuvraj Singh – Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh married foreign-born Bollywood actress Hazel Keech on 30 November 2016. After marrying Yuvi, Hazel had utterly adopted Punjabi methods. Her identify can also be Gurbasant Kaur. She is an Indian-born British mannequin who has labored in Indian serials and movies. She grew to become well-known for her position in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Bodyguard.

Hardik Pandya-Natasha Stankovic

Indian cricket crew all-rounder Hardik Pandya obtained engaged by proposing Serbian-born actress Natasha Stankovic on a sudden cruise in January 2020. After this, each of them obtained married in Could this yr. Natasha had really change into pregnant earlier than marriage. In July, the two grew to become dad and mom to a son, who was named Agastya. Hardik comes from a Gujarati household and Natasha was a mannequin and Christian from Serbia.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli, the common captain of the Indian Check crew, married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy on 11 December 2017. Each have been in a relationship for a very long time. The 2 met throughout the taking pictures of the TV advert. This pair is one of the hottest {couples} in Bollywood and sports activities world.

Harbhajan Singh – Geeta Basra

Bollywood actress Geeta Basra married Harbhajan Singh on 19 October 2015. Each dated one another for about 5 years. Other than Bollywood, Geeta Basra has additionally labored in lots of Punjabi movies. Geeta grew to become the mom of a daughter solely after a yr of marriage. She gave delivery to daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha on 27 July 2016.

