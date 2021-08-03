From SONAKSHI SINHA to SALMAN KHAN, these 8 stars did not do intimate scenes in films

New Delhi. In the Bollywood industry, if there are no scenes like intimate scenes and lip-locks in films, then that film seems incomplete. Therefore, the stars themselves do not hesitate to give such scenes to bring more flair in the film. Deepika Padukone, Katrina, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan and even Shahrukh have made a lot of headlines by giving lip-lock or intimate scenes in their films. But there are some stars in the film industry who have been completing the film without giving any intimate scenes. He has never locked lips on screen, know about these stars.

Shilpa Shetty

These days, actress Shilpa Shetty may be in the headlines for her husband Raj Kundra’s case trapped in the pornography case. But talking about Shilpa, she is very honest and clean about her work. She always adds a no kissing policy to the contract before signing the films. Although the actress has given many bold scenes in the early stages of her career, she does not have any kissing scenes.

Salman Khan

Dabangg Salman Khan has created a good image in Bollywood. He has given more than one hit to Bollywood but he has never resorted to intimate scenes to bring life to the film. He also avoids lip-locks in films. He did not kiss any heroine on the film screen. Salman had vowed not to kiss the heroine in films because of Bhagyashree.

Bhagyashree

The superhit actress face of the film Maine Pyar Kiya remains in the public eye even today. The simplicity he showed in the film. Seeing this simplicity of his, some Salman Khan was so impressed that he also refused to kiss in the film. Bhagyashree did not do intimate scenes with Hero in any of her films.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is also included in the list of such actors who have not done intimate scenes in films. Sonakshi Sinha, who started her career with Salman Khan’s film Dabangg, was offered a kissing scene with Akshay Kumar in the film Holiday, but the actress flatly refused to lip-lock. And till date the actress follows the no kissing policy.

Amrita Rao (Amrita Roa)

Even after working in romantic films like Vivah, Ishq-Vishk, actress Amrita Rao has stayed away from the world of romance. Amrita Rao has always been known for her simplicity. He has never given kissing or any bold scene in films.

Asin

Asin had made it clear while stepping into films that she would not do on-screen kissing scenes in any film. Even after working for so many years in the industry, no intimate scene was ever filmed on him. He also got an offer to kiss Aamir Khan in a film but he flatly refused.

Bhumika Chawla

Actress Bhumika Chawla, who debuted with the film ‘Tere Naam’, is also known for her simplicity as compared to other actresses. Bhumika has also done many films in Bollywood but she was never shot in bold scenes in films. She has been away from the screen for a long time after marrying yoga guru Bharat Thakur.

Ali Zafar

Pakistani actor Ali Zafar, who has worked in films like Chashme Baddoor and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, has also been such a star after Salman Khan who has refused to give kissing scenes in films. The actor was seen with Aditi Rao Hydari in the film London Paris New York in which he also had a kissing scene, although this scene was shot with the help of a body double after the actor refused.

