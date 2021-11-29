From Sooryavanshi, Antim to Roohi- Highest grossing hindi films of 2021, see list here

Last – The Final Truth Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer this film gave an opening of 5 crores.. and the film has earned up to 18.75 crores till its first weekend. At present, the film's earnings are going on. Satyamev Jayate 2 John Abraham's film gave an opening of 3.60 crores. The film has been able to earn up to 8.85 crores in four days. The director of the film is Milap Jhaveri. Bunty Aur Babli 2 Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh starrer film Bunty Aur Babli 2 has proved to be a super flop at the box office. Released in theaters on November 19, the film has collected 11.15 crores. internals Hollywood superhero film Eternals gave a grand opening of 7.35 crores. The film has so far collected 21.65 crores in India. Venom Released on October 14, this Hollywood film gave an opening of 3.71 crores. The film has collected 17.50 crores in India. Thalaivi This film starring Kangana Ranaut was released on very few screens. The film has collected a total of 25-30 lakhs at the box office. faces Amitabh Bachchan- Emraan Hashmi's film gave an opening of 50 lakhs. At the same time, the total collection of the film stood at 3.50 crores. bell bottom At the same time, Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom has given a lifetime collection of 26.50 crores. The film was released during the lockdown.

fast and furious 9

This Hollywood film released in India gave an opening of 1.92 crores. The total collection of the film was 13.61 crores. This too was released during the lockdown.

Saina

Parineeti Chopra This film gave an opening of 25 lakhs and the lifetime collection of the film was around 1.5 crores. This film is a biopic of Saina Nehwal.

godzilla vs kong

Released in India on March 24, this Hollywood film gave an opening of 6.40 crores. While the lifetime collection of the film was around 47 crores.

Sandeep and pinky absconding

This film of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra came in theaters after a long wait. The film released on March 19, along with Mumbai Saga. The film had given an opening of 25 lakhs.

sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer, directed by Rohit Shetty, has so far collected 187 crores, while the film’s earnings are still going on. It has become the highest grossing film of 2021.

Mumbai Saga

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s action film Mumbai Saga, released on March 19, took an opening of 2.82 crores. While the lifetime collection was 17 crores.

Roohi

The film Roohi released on March 11, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The film took an opening of 3.06 crores. While the lifetime collection was 25.87 crores.

Ramprasad’s thirteenth

Directed by Seema Pahwa, the film became the first film of the year to hit the theaters. The film did an opening collection of 8 lakhs.. While its lifetime collection was around 20-25 lakhs.