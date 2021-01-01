From South Korea’s coach to Ayodhya: PM Modi from Sindhu K coach where should you come to Ayodhya: PM Modi told Sindhu’s coach that you would be proud to go to Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist P.V. Sindhu’s South Korean coach Park Tai-sang has been invited to Ayodhya. Interacting with India’s Olympic winners over breakfast on Monday, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the historic bond between South Korea and India and in 2018 the first lady Kim Jong Suk visited Ayodhya.PM Modi Park Tai-Sungla said, ‘Ayodhya and South Korea have a special relationship. South Korea’s first lady came to India as a special guest to attend an event. You should visit Ayodhya and you need to know what history is. You will be proud.

According to an earlier PIB statement, Ayodhya and Korea have a deep historical connection through Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who traveled to Korea in 48 and married Korean King Suro.

Kim Jong-suk attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya in November 2018. Moreover, coach Tai-sang told the Prime Minister that he was shocked to learn that his wife was going to meet the Prime Minister of India. After this, PM Modi asked the photographer to click the photo of the two together.

