From Splendor Plus to Maestro, Hero MotoCorp is offering attractive finance schemes with bumper discounts, read full details

If you want to buy a scooter or bike this Diwali, then here you can know the complete details of Hero MotoCorp’s discount and finance offers.

In view of the ongoing festive season in the country, after all the car manufacturers, two-wheeler manufacturers have also started discount offers on their vehicles.

If you are also planning to buy a new bike or a new scooter on this Diwali, then here you can know the complete details of the attractive offers being given by Hero MotoCorp on its selected two-wheelers.

The Hero Diwali offer issued by Hero MotoCorp includes company cash discount, exchange bonus and card offer.

Apart from this, the company is also offering three attractive finance schemes on its two-wheelers, which include first Kisan EMI, second zero cost EMI, and third cash EMI scheme.

In this discount and finance offer, the company has kept everyone from Hero Maestro scooter to Hero Splendor Plus under this offer.

In which you can buy the vehicle of your choice keeping in mind your budget and requirement, that too with easy interest rates and attractive discounts.

In this offer being given by Hero MotoCorp, if you buy a scooter or bike, then you can get a benefit of up to Rs 12,500.

According to this offer, the company is giving a loyalty bonus of Rs 5000 and an exchange bonus on buying a new two-wheeler. Apart from this, apart from cash discount of Rs 2100, other benefits of up to Rs 7500 are included on the card.

Apart from this, if you finance a bike or scooter, then you can take it at an interest rate of 5.55 percent. Apart from this, you can buy any bike or scooter of the company by paying a minimum down payment of just Rs 6,999, after which your EMI will be made according to your loan tenure.

Important Notice: The discount and finance offers issued by the company have a limited period and may differ from state to state.

If you want to buy a two-wheeler of Hero MotoCorp, then for this you can get complete details by visiting the company’s official website or your nearest Hero MotoCorp dealership.

Apart from this, the finance scheme depends on your banking and CIBIL score, in which if you report negative, you can also be deprived of this scheme.