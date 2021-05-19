From the meaning of his name to his favourite colour and more – Taimur Ali Khan’s trivia list rivals that of most Bollywood stars





Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most talked-about star children in the business. It’s a reality that Taimur has loved more consideration than his new child brother, or his step-siblings, Ibrahim Khan and Sara Ali Khan, or every other star child for that matter. The firstborn of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan has been the discuss of the city even earlier than he was born. And since his followers cannot get sufficient of Taimur Ali Khan, right here’s an attention-grabbing list of trivia about him… Additionally Learn – Earlier than Ibrahim Ali Khan, THESE superstars began their careers as assistant administrators underneath the wings of reputed filmmakers

Meaning of his name Additionally Learn – Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan joins Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s subsequent, however there is a catch

There was loads of hullabaloo round Taimur Ali Khan’s name. The distinctive name had taken the information by storm. Individuals criticized Kareena and Saif for giving such a name to their son. Do you know the meaning of Tamiur in Arabic is Iron? Now, that’s an attention-grabbing name, isn’t it? In any case, he’s like a little bit Iron Man himself. Additionally Learn – It’s AWKWARD! 5 photos of Rakhi Sawant, Yuvraj Singh and others that will make you fall off your chair laughing

Nickname

Taimur’s nickname is Tim. Kareena and Saif’s elder son has himself requested paparazzi to handle him as Tim on a number of events. Studies state that it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who gave Taimur his nickname.

Linguist fanatic

Do you know Taimur Ali Khan is fond of studying new languages? It was earlier reported that he’s studying Spanish, too. Properly, Kareena believes that her children ought to get to study all the things. And children under 6 are identified to be quick learners, therefore, Kareena and Saif are instilling studying abilities of their children.

Swanky items

Taimur Ali Khan is the apple of everybody’s eye. He’s showered with love not simply by his household, however the lots as nicely. Particularly on his birthdays, Taimur has at all times been showered with loads of items. Do you know that he has a swanky jeep of his personal?

Nanny dues

Taimur Ali Khan is taken care of by his two nannies. And reportedly, every nanny earns about Rs 1.5 lakh monthly.

Taimur’s favourite colour

Kareena believes that Taimur’s favourite colour is pink.

Taimur’s delivery

Taimur Ali Khan was delivered by Dr. Rustom Soonawala, the exact same gynecologist who delivered Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

So, do you know all of the aforementioned trivia on Taimur Ali Khan? Apprise us by tweeting @bollywood_life.

