From tomorrow, common people will be able to visit the International Trade Fair

The international trade fair, which has been going on for the last five days in Pragati Mandan, will open for the general public from Friday.

This time Bihar is the partner state of the fair. Dulari Devi, who was awarded the Padma Shri for the Mithila painting present in the Bihar Pavilion, and her paintings are enticing everyone.

Padmashree Dulari Devi, resident of Ranti village, is also doing a live performance of painting among the people. People are getting to know for which skill they got the Padma Shri. Let us inform that Dulari Devi of Bihar is among the 145 people who were honored with Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on 8 November. Dulari Devi, the eminent artist of Mithila painting, used to do the work of broom-wiping and washing utensils at the place of Karpoori Devi and Mahasundari Devi, from where she learned this art and today her work and name is gaining appreciation in the trade fair. Dulari says – She has got recognition from the award. The demand for his painting has increased across the country. People want to know what it (his painting) is and how it affects the society.