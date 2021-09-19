From TV to the French Presidency? ric Zemmour Eyes Trump’s Path

A longtime reporter for the conservative daily Le Figaro, Mr Zemour became a best-selling author of the past decade, with books describing the decline of France to what he claimed was the Islam that originated in France. does not share values. His reputation and influence reached another level after he became the star of CNews in 2019, where, each evening in prime time, he pitched his ideas to hundreds of thousands of viewers.

He has portrayed himself as a truth-teller in a news media dominated by politically correct, left-leaning journalists. She has raised her voice against immigration of Muslim Africans, calling for the perceived existential threat of a “Great Replacement” – a weighted term also avoided by Ms. Le Pen – that would overwhelm France’s more established white and Christian populations. Will give

Over the weekend, Mr Zemour said that, if he were president, he would have banned “non-French” first names such as Mohamed and Kevin, as they created obstacles to an assimilation process that would turn immigrants into genuine French people. Used to use .

These kinds of comments have sometimes caught the attention of French officials. In May, the state broadcasting regulator fined CNews 200,000 euros, roughly $236,000, for speech that incites racial hatred. In his show in September 2020, Mr. Zemor said that unaccompanied foreign minors should be expelled from France, calling them “thieves,” “murderers” and “rapists”.

Some Republican presidential candidates rejected Mr. Zemor’s challenge. Javier Bertrand, the leader of a region in northern France, said Mr Zemour was a “great divider”. The head of the Paris region, Valérie Pecres, said he “didn’t make any real offers.”

Political scientist Mr Leborg said Mr Zemour’s “ethnic nationalism” was rooted in the ideology of the National Front of the 1990s, a precursor to the national rally led by Ms Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie Le. Pen. Mr Leborg said that more than anyone else, Mr Zamour succeeded over the years in imposing his vision on politicians in the traditional right.

Supporters say this is why Mr. Zemor is the only candidate who can appeal to both the traditional right and the far-right.