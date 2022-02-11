From Ullu App to ALTBalaji there was controversy over the bold content of these web series released on OTT

In the last few years, a lot of adult content is being shown on the OTT platform. Apps like Hothits and Ullu are famous for showing such content.

Mumbai Crime Branch had last year arrested businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in an alleged pornography case. Nine people were involved in the case along with model and actress Gehana Vashistha, who was also arrested along with them.

According to a TOI report, the property cell had investigated the matter after they came to know that a UK-based company Kenrin was also involved in this. In this case, an officer of the company, Umesh Kamat, who was once a former employee of Raj Kundra was also arrested.

Umesh Kamat was accused of uploading around eight obscene videos shot by Gehana Vashisht on a social media app. While Kenrin’s owner Pradeep Bakshi and Yash Thakur both absconded.

According to a report in PTI, an app called Hotshots run by Umesh Kamat was known to take soft-porn videos and even though this app is no more, its content is easily available on APK Mirror websites.

Such apps have become extremely popular in the past few years, especially during the Corona pandemic when people were locked in their homes. There are many apps in this list. About which we are going to tell you here.

Hothits- This is a site called ‘Hothitsmovies.com’, which calls itself a platform for Indian web series and short films. However, as soon as you open the site, you get to see bold series like ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Love Has No Limits’ on the site.

newflix- It is not of Netflix type at all, this app is called Newflix. It is an online video streaming portal only for adults.

newfilms– From item numbers to soft-porn short films, the Nuflix app platform is replete with such content.

Kindybox- This app is full of cringe soft porn, this app is also like other apps. In this, you get to watch video content only after signing up and subscribing.

owl appThis is one of the few apps on this list, which you will also find on the Google Play Store. Shows named ‘Ghapa Gap’, ‘Shubh Ratri’, ‘Balang-Tod Tenant’ are seen on this app, which gives a clear understanding of what kind of content it offers. There is no obscenity in the trailers of the shows but they have been made with indecent script.

Ullu App Series ‘Charamsukh’

The Ullu app was launched in the year 2018 before Corona. In this, content is offered in languages ​​like Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada along with English. Now porn web series are also shown on this OTT platform. In which his web series ‘Charamsukh’ series has become tremendously popular.

It has 27 episodes, whose titles are ‘Ek Khwab Suhagrat’, ‘Bahurupiya’, ‘Karna Zaroori Hai’, ‘Highway’, ‘Pajama Party’, Kamwali Bai (Part 1 & Part 2), ‘Degree Wala Teacher’, ‘Sauda’, ‘Stepla Pyaar’, ‘Telephone Booth’, ‘Humse Na Ho Payega’, ‘Pyaas’, Jaane Aajane Mein (Part 1 & Part 2), ‘Sex Education’, ‘Flat 69’, ‘Role Play’ And like ‘Chal House’.

Ullu App Series ‘Kavita Bhabhi’

There is a web series on OTT platform Ullu by the name of Kavita Bhabhi. This web series has been kept in the adult category. Very bold scenes have been filmed in Kavita Bhabhi. The name of the actress of this series is Kavita Radheshyam.