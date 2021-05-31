From Venkatesh’s Drishyam 2 remake to Nithiin’s Maestro and others – here are the big Telugu movies likely headed for OTT releases





The consequences of the second wave of lockdown are now being felt throughout leisure industries throughout the nation, and it is now, not solely Bollywood that is reeling underneath the monetary burden, but additionally South movie industries that are going through the brunt of it, a face that may be attested by how even South biggies are now trying to take the OTT route, a recourse earlier being embraced largely by makers of big Bollywood movies mendacity in wait. The most recent to chew the OTT development as a method out are Venkatesh’s Drishyam 2 remake to Nithiin’s Maestro and Vishwak Sen’s Paagal, bankrolled by famous Tollywood producer Dil Raju. Additionally Learn – Maestro: Groovy new poster of Nithiin’s thirtieth movie, costarring Nabha Natesh, launched on Ram Navami

As reminiscence would recall, Venkatesh Daggubati had additionally starred in the remake of Mohanlal and Director Jeethu Joseph’s first Drishyam, and with their sequel arriving on-line, it virtually looks like destiny that his Drishyam 2, was destined for the digital route. Nithiin’s Maestro can also be an official remake, that of Ayushmann Khrrana, Tabu and Director Sriram Raghavan’s masterpiece, Andhadhun. Whereas Venkatesh accomplished the shoot of his Drishyam 2 Telugu remake in two back-to-back schedule, phrase is that Nithiin and the remainder of the solid of Maestro have additionally wrapped up the film. Additionally Learn – Anek: Questioning who’s the main woman in Ayushmann Khurrana’s motion thriller? Prepare for some main DISAPPOINTMENT [Exclusive]

Now, Telugu 360 has reported that the makers of Tollywood’s Drishyam 2 have finalised their cope with Amazon Prime Video and an announcement is predicted quickly whereas the makers of Maestro are additionally holding superior talks with a reputed OTT platform for the digital launch of their movie. The third eagerly awaited Telugu movie anticipated to take the OTT route is Vishwak Sen’s Paagal, produced by Dil Raju. The explanation eyes are on this film is due to the lead actor’s reputation that has soared submit his final Telugu launch, Hit, which was a crucial and business success final 12 months. Phrase is that Dil Raju is in talks with Amazon Prime and the movie ought to stream on the digital streaming service from June onward. Additionally Learn – Maestro teaser: Nithiin nails the character of a pianist in the remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun

