From White Widow to Abedo, people are afraid of the names of these women in the world of crime and terrorism

Women have also not lagged behind men in the world of crime. Many women have spread terror in the dark world of crime. Some are called White Widow and some are called Godmother. White Widow is accused of killing 400 people.

In the world of crime, espionage and crime, the name of women is no less than men. When many women entered the world of crime, people started getting scared by their name. Whether it is White Widow or Abedo, all of them have done unpardonable acts of crime and terrorism.

Many of these women have been famous for ruling behind closed doors. Today we are telling you the story of some such women, who have made their mark in the world of crime.

Samantha Lethwaite aka The White Widow– Samantha Louise Lethwaite, also known as Sherafia Lethwaite or White Widow. This is a British Jihadi. Samantha is one of the most wanted terrorists in the world. Her first husband was also a terrorist who blew himself up in London’s underground metro train. In this 26 people died. After the death of her husband, she married a second time and was completely immersed in terrorism. White Widow is accused of killing more than 400 people.

maria lisiardiAccording to DNA, Maria is also called the godmother of Italy’s crime world. From 1993 to 2001, Maria Liciardi was the boss of the Camorra crime syndicate in Naples. Many crimes are registered in his name. Cases ranging from murder to bombing are registered on it. Maria Liciardi was arrested in 2001, but her gang continues to this day, and the boss chair is still held by Maria.

Abedo- Afghanistan: Abedo, a mother of nine children, began fighting in the late 70s. Abedo was a paramilitary commander operating in the Helmand province of Afghanistan. When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, she started fighting on the side of her Mujahideen husband. After the death of her husband in 1987, she continued to command 200 Mujahideen fighters. After the withdrawal of Soviet forces in 1989, Abedo left the fighting and lived his life in peace. But when his shop was set on fire by the Taliban, he had formed a small militia organization to keep peace in his area of ​​Helmand province.

It is said that Soviet soldiers and Taliban were also afraid of Abedo’s brutality. Abed, along with his Mujahideen fighters, had killed many Soviet soldiers.

Anna Chapman aka Anna KushchenkoAnna Vasilievna Chapman is a model on the outside and a dangerous Russian intelligence agent on the inside. Its beauty is its most dangerous weapon. It is so clever that when Obama was the President in America, it caught one of his ministers in its trap and used to transmit secret information to Russia. It was also arrested in the US in 2010.

Colonel Fannet Umuraza aka Number One Queen– Colonel Fanet Umuraza is the second leader of the Revolutionary Army of the Congo. She belongs to a group that also calls itself the M-23. There is a lot of fear in the Congo, fearlessly this woman is involved in heinous crimes like rape, murder and forced recruitment of children. That is why it is called the number one queen.

Enedina Arellano FelixEnedina Arellano Felix was made boss of the Tijuana Cartel in 2008. This group is considered the most dangerous in the business of drugs. The DEA later named Arellano the world’s first female crime lord. Arellano is involved in drug smuggling, money laundering, people smuggling, murder, arms smuggling. It also has links with the Russian mafia.