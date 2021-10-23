From Yami Gautam to Sugandha Mishra, these celebs will celebrate their first Karva Chauth, such preparations are going on

Many stars from Bollywood to TV world have tied the knot this year. In such a situation, this time his first Karva Chauth will be fast. Let’s know…

The festival of ‘Karva Chauth’ in Bollywood is no less than a fashion symbol. Every year on Karva Chauth, Bollywood beauties keep a waterless fast for their husbands. From Shilpa Shetty to Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Raveena Tandon and Nita Ambani’s pictures go viral on social media every year.

This year many stars from Bollywood to TV world have tied the knot. In such a situation, there are many such celebs couples this year whose first is the fast of Karva Chauth. Let’s know who are these celebs:-

Actress Yami Gautam married filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4 this year in 2021. The star couple got married in the presence of very limited people, after which the couple is now celebrating their first Karva Chauth. Before Karva Chauth, Aditya and Yami went to Amritsar Golden Temple. Recently, Yami Gautam has shared two pictures with her husband from her Instagram, in which she is seen standing near the lake in Darbar Saheb.

Yami shared another picture of herself in which she said- ‘I love everything about the festive season. Lights, celebrating festivals with family, meeting friends, and yes wearing nice clothes.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also got married in the same year 2021 on January 24. Varun Dhawan got married in Alibaug in the presence of family members and some special friends. Varun and Natasha’s wedding pictures were very much discussed on social media. Now this couple is also busy preparing to celebrate their first Karva Chauth.

Actress Dia Mirza also got married this year in 2021, the next day of Valentine’s Day i.e. on February 15. Actress Diya married Vaibhav Kheri for the second time. Now Diya will celebrate her first Karva Chauth.

Indian cricketer and sports star Yuzvendra Chahal and social media influencer Dhanashree got married on 22 December. The couple had a private ceremony in Gurugram. Now this time Dhanashree will keep the first Karva Chauth fast for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosle, the two shining stars of the world of TV, are the king and queen of comedy. Both of them got married in the month of April this year in Jalandhar, Punjab. Now Sugandha is also busy preparing to celebrate her first Karva Chauth.

Sugandha has also shared some pictures from her Instagram in which she is posing in front of the mirror in red dress. While captioning the photos, Sugandha wrote- ‘Always wear bright, life is too short.’