Frontier Airlines passenger charged with making threats that diverted Florida-bound flight



A man who threatened crew members on an Orlando, Florida-bound Frontier Airlines flight that forced pilots to fly to North Carolina appeared in federal court this week, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Michael Aaron Gunter has been charged with interfering with a flight crew and flight attendants arising from the February 9 incident. He was a passenger on a flight that had departed from Lagarde Airport in New York City when he threatened the flight crew violently and disrupted the flight, federal prosecutors said, citing the alleged statements of other passengers.

He was restrained by flight attendants and passengers. Due to mid-air disturbances, the pilots diverted the flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Flight Attendants Union pushes no-fly list for unrestricted passengers: ‘Our flights are under attack’

Video footage of the incident showed passengers holding a man in a seat while he was throwing obscenities.

After landing, Gunter was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then arrested by FBI agents. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said, “Passengers who threaten violence at the border near a commercial aircraft endanger everyone.” “My office will continue to aggressively carry out federal criminal investigations in the skies and ensure the safety of the flying public. Safe air travel is essential to keep our economy and family connected. No passengers, flight crew or flight attendants need to fly in fear.”

The flight was grounded for two hours before being allowed to leave for Orlando.

The hassles and threats created by passengers on airlines following the federally-imposed mask mandate on flights have increased sharply.

The Federal Aviation Administration has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to bad behavior in the skies. As of Tuesday, the agency had reported 394 uncontrolled passengers this year, of which 255 were related to masks.

In response, the FAA has initiated 123 investigations and 59 enforcement action lawsuits.