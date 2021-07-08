Fruit Ninja 2 APK 2.7.2 for Android – Download



If you were a fan of cutting and slashing flying fruits in the Fruit Ninja game then this latest sequel Fruit Ninja 2 will be your favorite. In this version, you can challenge players from across the globe in multiplayer battles. Have fun as you work your way up the ranks to become the Fruit Ninja champion.

Fruit Ninja 2 aims to combine ‘arcade’ and ‘local’ multiplayer mode from its predecessor into an online experience. This way players will have more playing modes to explore from. Arcade mode had players slicing fruits for points within a certain time limit without the ‘three strikes’ system in place.

Fruit Ninja 2 Available for Download

This version of the Fruit Ninja games contains more Beautiful arenas that make the fruit cutting sessions more enjoyable and fun. You also get some awesome and cool looking blades with some amazing powerups to clear the screen from tossed up fruit. Making an instant fruit salad from the click of a button.

One of our most favorite power-ups introduced in Fruit Ninja 2 is the slow-mo powerup. Once used it slows down all the tossed up fruits enabling you to slice and dice everything quickly. The rest of the gameplay is almost similar to the previous version of the game. Powerups come in handy when competing against an opponent.

There is a big set of power-ups that you can have in your inventory in Fruit Ninja 2, and you can only equip three different ones in each match. As they can help you gain a better score, such as making fruits bigger or hinders your opponent from slicing fruit effectively, such as blowing fruits off the screen.

Another element of strategy with the power-ups come from using one to counteract a negative effect applied by your opponent. If your opponent causes your fruits to be small, you can negate that effect by using the big fruit power-up if it’s equipped. Download the game now by clicking on the download button above. Rate and review the game down below.