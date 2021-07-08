Fruit Ninja 3.3.0 APK for Android – Download



Fruit Ninja is one of the most popular Android Games of all time with more than 100 million downloads worldwide. It has also a paid version which is also very popular. The reason for the popularity of this addictive game is an ever-increasing desire of slicing and destructing more and more fruits.

Fruit Ninja is an immersive game with good graphics. This game is developed exclusively for all game lovers who are looking for an exciting game to spend their free time on. The moment you start playing this game you will not want to leave your hand again. Also, you will want to play at every opportunity. The game has extremely colorful animations, realistic effects, and voices. Billions of people around the world are playing this game like crazy. What are you waiting for more?

Gameplay

Your finger is your sword and that’s how you play the ninja part. You never see any depictions of an actual weapon in the game but just the sword swipe sound effect when you slice the fruits. Mango, bananas, apples, kiwis, and melons bounce up and you will have to cut them by swiping with your fingers. If you miss them and they fall down you will lose a life. Using the touch of your android phone, you need to cut this foliage with a very sharp sword with the help of your fingers. But it will not be as easy as you think, you have to be very serial to do this, your fingers must work very fast.

The only thing that sprays here is fruit juice. Bombs are tossed up in between the fruits if you take a swipe at a bomb it explodes and boom. Hit fruit combos for extra points and added advantages. Fruit Ninja has three modes of play namely Arcade, Classic, and Zen. Upon your success, ninja Sensei will become happy with you and tell you fun facts about fruits. Hit Zen mode for bomb-free swipes. You can play multiplayer games with another person on the same device, or online via Game Center.

Earn achievements that will unlock new backgrounds and blades. You can also track these achievements and compare their scores with other players via leaderboards. For more information on Fruit ninja, you may visit its support center.

Paid vs Free Version

The free version does not have zen mode. Zen mode does not include any bombs. Also, Fruit ninja free doesn’t have an online multiplayer mode. The paid version of fruit ninja costs around $1 and is by the name fruit ninja classic on the play store.