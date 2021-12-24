Frustrated Travelers Cope With COVID Flight Cancellations – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The nationwide surge in COVID cases is causing flight delays and cancellations for holiday travelers.

The outbreak has left airlines short-staffed as passengers try to make it to their destinations in time for Christmas.

Across the country, United canceled more than 165 flights. At least 55 were out of Newark.

Delta canceled at least 109 flights nationwide.

“I’m feeling ready to get home and start the holidays,” traveler Brenda Womack told CBS2’s John Dias.

Womack said that with a smile, trying to keep up the holiday cheer, even though she was stranded overnight at Newark Liberty International Airport. Her flight to Arkansas was canceled, and it has been difficult getting on a new one.

“When they came on at 4 this morning, the lady told me I couldn’t get out until 4:59 this afternoon,” Womack said.

Airlines are seeing a 184% increase in traffic from 2020. But nationwide, delayed messages are greeting thousands of travelers at airports this Christmas Eve, and hundreds of other flights were just flat-out canceled, mostly due to Omicron cases. Airline staff are calling out sick with COVD, or saying they had been exposed to someone infected.

“Not surprising. They have so much public contact, that folks, despite their best efforts are coming down with the virus,” said Robert Sinclair of AAA.

In a statement, Delta Air Lines apologized to customers, saying in part “teams have exhausted all options and resources – including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying.”

Earlier this week, Delta’s CEO warned of possible staffing shortages in a letter to the CDC, when it was seeking a shorter quarantine window for breakthrough cases.

“There is a only so much an employer can do. For those who work in offices, employers can say stay home and work remotely, but that’s not the case with airline personnel,” Sinclair said.

Lines grew at Jet Blue‘s terminal for on-time flights. Passengers say the airline was experiencing issues printing out baggage tickets, causing a backlog.

“Machines not working right, it’s terrible,” said Marj Newberg of Moorestown, N.J.

Hundreds anxiously waited for hours, fearing they’ll miss their flights.

“It’s awful. It’s awful,” said Westfield, N.J. resident Jenny McSweeny.

“My siblings and parents, I think they’re stressed out,” said Goshen, N.Y. resident Mark Colella.

Many airlines say they’re doing their best to try and re-book as many travelers as they possibly can, trying to get them to their holiday destination in time – but clearly they’re up against that Christmas clock.

Travel experts say already existing staff shortages due to the pandemic is playing a factor in this. It’s thought that March of 2022 is the earliest they’ll fix the overall problem.

