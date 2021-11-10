fssai assistant exam 2021: FSSAI 2021: ssai exam 2021 syllabus and pattern

Highlights FSSAI 2021 has invited applications for various posts.

This paper will be in two parts

Learn exam patterns and syllabus

FSSAI Exam 2021: FSSAI 2021 has invited applications for various posts across India including Technical Officer, Assistant, Personal Assistant, Central Food Safety Officer, Food Analyst, Deputy Manager etc. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) provides information on the syllabus and examination system for all these vacancies. This is because before preparing for the exam, the candidates should first go through the detailed syllabus and the pattern of the exam.



Food analyst

This paper will be in two parts.

There will be 16 subjective questions.

The duration of this test will be 180 minutes.

Technical officer

This paper will also be in two parts. This exam will have 120 MCQ questions. This test will be of 180 minutes duration. Candidate will be given 4 marks for each correct answer. In which 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answer.

Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager

This exam will have 120 MCQ questions. The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. 4 marks will be given for each correct answer. In which 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answer.

Hindi translator

This exam will be in two parts, in the first part you will have to solve 60 MCQ questions in 90 minutes, whereas in part two you will have to solve 60 questions based on translation subject in 90 minutes. 4 marks will be given for each correct answer. 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer Both Part 1 and Part 2 will have 50% weightage each.

Self helper

It will contain 120 MCQ questions. The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. 4 marks will be given for correct answer In which 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answer. Those who pass the written test will be tested for skills in steno typing.

Assistant and Junior Assistant Grade-I (Assistant and Junior Assistant Grade-I)

Candidates will be asked 120 MCQ questions.

This test will be of 180 minutes duration.

4 marks will be given for correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answer.

Assistant Manager (IT) and IT Assistant

This paper will be in two parts.

It will contain 120 MCQ questions.

The duration of this test will be 180 minutes.

4 marks will be given for correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answer.

Assistant Director and Administrative Officer

It will contain 120 MCQ questions.

The duration of this test will be 180 minutes.

4 marks will be given for correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answer.

Central Food Safety Officer

This paper will be in two parts.

It will contain 120 MCQ questions.

The duration of this test will be 180 minutes.

In this 4 marks will be given for correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answer.

Assistant Director (Technical) Assistant Director (Tech)

It will contain 120 MCQ questions.

The duration of this test will be 180 minutes.

4 marks will be deducted for correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answer.

Exam syllabus

The paper and syllabus are almost the same for all the posts, however one paper for the technical posts is of their functional knowledge.

General intelligence

These include verbal and non-verbal questions such as similarities, similarities and differences, questions on space visualization, problem solving, analysis, decision making, visual memory of decision making, discrimination relationship concepts, arithmetic reasoning, verbal and diagram etc.

General awareness

It asks about the environment around the candidate and his / her application in the society. In addition to current affairs, which relate to history, culture, geography, economics, sports, science and constitution.

English language comprehensive

It tests the language comprehension of the candidates. It includes questions on vocabulary, grammar, word substitution, synonyms and antonyms, spelling mistakes, sentences, grammatical nouns, pronouns, adjectives, verbs, prepositions, etc.

Computer literacy

In this, the basic commands of the candidate on computer, Google Doc, email, digital signature, social media handles, MS Office etc. will be tested.