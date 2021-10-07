FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Assistant and other posts at fssai.gov.in. Apply from 8 October 2021

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Director, Deputy Manager, Food Analyst, Technical Officer and many other posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website for recruitment to these posts. fssai.gov.in But you can apply from 8 October. The last date to apply is 7th November 2021.

According to the official notification, a total of 509 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 1 post of Principal Manager, 15 posts of Assistant Director, 6 posts of Deputy Manager, 4 posts of Food Analyst, 125 posts of Technical Officer, 37 posts of Central Food Safety Officer, 8 posts of Assistant Manager, 33 posts of Assistant , 1 post of Hindi Translator, 19 posts of Personal Assistant, 3 posts of IT Assistant and 3 posts of Junior Assistant Grade 1 and many other posts are included. Selected candidates for the post of Principal Manager will be given salary under Pay Level 13. Whereas, the selected candidates for the post of Assistant Director, Deputy Manager and Food Analyst will be given salary under Pay Level 10 and Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant Manager will get salary under Pay Level 7. Whereas for the post of Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant and IT Assistant, the salary will be under Pay Level 6.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021 Candidates should have Diploma / Bachelors / Masters Degree in relevant subject from recognized University or Institute. Age limit and educational qualification have been set separately for all the posts, so candidates can check the official notification for detailed information.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of written test and/or interview. All interested and eligible candidates FSSAI Recruitment 2021 You can apply online from 8th October to 7th November at the official website fssai.gov.in. To apply, General / OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1500. Check official website for more details.

