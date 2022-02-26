Education

FSSAI Recruitment 2022 for Food Analyst Posts, Salary Rs. 60,000 per Month, check details

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
FSSAI Recruitment 2022 for Food Analyst Posts, Salary Rs. 60,000 per Month, check details
Written by admin
FSSAI Recruitment 2022 for Food Analyst Posts, Salary Rs. 60,000 per Month, check details

FSSAI Recruitment 2022 for Food Analyst Posts, Salary Rs. 60,000 per Month, check details

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has invited applications for the post of Food Analyst. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from home on FSSAI’s official website fssai.gov.in. Below is how to apply online. Eligible candidates have till March 10, 2022 to apply online.

Under this vacancy (FSSAI Recruitment 2022), Food Analyst will be recruited on contract basis for 06 months. However, the contract can be extended up to one year depending on performance and requirements. This recruitment drive has been implemented to fill a total of 2 posts. Candidates who get a job will get a good salary.

Who can apply?
Only candidates with a degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Dairy Chemistry, Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Dairy or Oil, Veterinary Science can apply for the post of Food Analyst in FSSAI. On the other hand, if we talk about the age limit, the age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Selection process and salary
Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of written test and interview round. A candidate who gets a job as a food analyst will be paid a salary of Rs. 60,000 per month.

Learn how to apply?
Visit the official website of FSSAI – fssai.gov.in. Open the application link by clicking on the Jobs @ FSSAI link on the home page. Fill in the required details and click on submit button. Your application will be submitted. If you wish, you can download the confirmation page and keep the printout with you.

READ Also  Rajasthan schools reopen 2021: Rajasthan: Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will reopen from this date, approved by the government, see guidelines - Rajasthan School College Coaching 2021 guidelines will reopen in Hindi

Know what is the job of a food analyst?
The job of a food analyst is to analyze food samples taken from different places. The main purpose of food sample analysis is to identify any harmful effects of food production, suspicious ingredients in food or the raw material used for its production.

Click on this link to apply online-

IAS and PCS: What is the difference between IAS and PCS? , NBT Life

#FSSAI #Recruitment #Food #Analyst #Posts #Salary #Month #check #details

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  UPSC Recruitment Notification 2022: UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Pre-Exam 2022 Notification Issued - UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Pre-Exam Notice Issued, See Vacancy Details

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment