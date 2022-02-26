FSSAI Recruitment 2022 for Food Analyst Posts, Salary Rs. 60,000 per Month, check details

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has invited applications for the post of Food Analyst. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from home on FSSAI’s official website fssai.gov.in. Below is how to apply online. Eligible candidates have till March 10, 2022 to apply online.Under this vacancy (FSSAI Recruitment 2022), Food Analyst will be recruited on contract basis for 06 months. However, the contract can be extended up to one year depending on performance and requirements. This recruitment drive has been implemented to fill a total of 2 posts. Candidates who get a job will get a good salary.

Who can apply?

Only candidates with a degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Dairy Chemistry, Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Dairy or Oil, Veterinary Science can apply for the post of Food Analyst in FSSAI. On the other hand, if we talk about the age limit, the age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Selection process and salary

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of written test and interview round. A candidate who gets a job as a food analyst will be paid a salary of Rs. 60,000 per month.

Learn how to apply?

Visit the official website of FSSAI – fssai.gov.in. Open the application link by clicking on the Jobs @ FSSAI link on the home page. Fill in the required details and click on submit button. Your application will be submitted. If you wish, you can download the confirmation page and keep the printout with you.

Know what is the job of a food analyst?

The job of a food analyst is to analyze food samples taken from different places. The main purpose of food sample analysis is to identify any harmful effects of food production, suspicious ingredients in food or the raw material used for its production.

Click on this link to apply online-