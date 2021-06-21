Fuel #Prices #Increased #Food #Inflation

The budget of the household has worsened with the price of edible oil reaching Rs 200 per liter and pulses reaching Rs 120-140 per kg.

New Delhi . The huge increase in the prices of petrol and diesel is directly affecting the kitchen. Freight prices have increased by 20 to 30% due to increase in diesel prices. The prices of onions and tomatoes have doubled in Delhi, while the prices of vegetables coming from nearby areas have also increased by 50 per cent. The budget of the household has worsened with the price of edible oil reaching Rs 200 per liter and pulses reaching Rs 120-140 per kg.

Lentil-oil expensive

Apart from vegetables, there has also been a record increase in the prices of edible oils. The price of mustard oil has gone up to Rs 200 per liter and the price of refined from 180-190 to Rs 250 per liter. The prices of pulses have increased from Rs 90-100 per kg to Rs 120-130 per kg.

Potatoes and onions too expensive

In Azadpur, Asia’s largest fruit-vegetable market, the price of potatoes ranged from Rs.4 to Rs.16, while in the retail market it was being sold for Rs.15 to Rs.30 a kg. Onion was Rs 12.50 per kg to Rs 27.50 per kg, which was Rs 40 to 60 per kg in the retail market.