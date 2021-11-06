Fuel Save Tips: You can also save fuel in your vehicle, just have to do this work

Keeping in mind the fuel prices, if you also want to save the fuel of your vehicle, then you can also do this work by following these methods. With these tricks, you can save fuel in vehicles ranging from two wheelers to four wheelers. Especially in such a situation, saving fuel can help a little in your economy.

check your air filter

A clean air filter is the key to good fuel economy. The air filter is easy to check and replace; Remove the filter and put it in the sun. If you can’t see the light coming through it, you need a new one. If this is correct, the fuel will flow properly to the engine and no additional fuel will be required.

Slow motion

As the speed increases, so does the fuel requirement. That’s why it is important to drive the vehicle at low speed so that you can save maximum fuel. You can apply this method for any vehicle.

what to do in case of jam

More fuel is spent on jamming. In such a situation, you should pay attention to how you drive the vehicle. In the event of a jam, the car or bike should be driven at a constant speed as much as possible. Sometimes a sudden acceleration and sometimes a sudden slow down result in more fuel consumption.

Read also: 7th Pay Commission: Big benefit to 11.56 lakh government employees! salary will increase soon

accelerate vehicle slowly

Start the vehicle and go slow to move forward. Use gears one after the other with care and increase the speed of your vehicle will save fuel for your bike and car. The AC of the car should be switched off while driving. Window can be used if needed.

lose weight and stretch

Reduce the weight and the lighter the vehicle, the less pressure it will put on the engine. When the overall weight of the vehicle is less, less pressure is exerted on the engine and the energy required is also less. A lighter vehicle will consume less fuel than a heavier vehicle powered by the same engine. Therefore, it is important to keep the vehicle light wherever possible.

tire pressure

Lower tire pressure increases resistance, causing the engine to do more work, which in turn increases its fuel use. Therefore, it is important to keep the tires inflated at or above the recommended air pressure. Check tire pressure once a week and before going on a long drive. The correct tire pressure information of the vehicle is usually written on the driver’s side door. Balance and align the wheels at the recommended intervals.

The post Fuel Save Tips: You Can Also Save Fuel In Your Vehicle, Just Have To Do This Work appeared first on Jansatta.

#Fuel #Save #Tips #save #fuel #vehicle #work