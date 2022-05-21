Fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong wanted in murder of cyclist Moriah Wilson: US Marshals



The US Marshal Lone Star Fugitive Job Drive is trying to find Caitlin Mary Armstrong, 34, who was wanted on Might 11 for the murder of 25-year-old cyclist Moria “Mo” Wilson.

The Austin Police Division (APD) on Might 17 issued a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest. Wilson, a 34-year-old Austin resident of Texas, is suspected of murder, who was initially from Vermont however traveled regularly and was in Austin for a motorcycle race on the time of his demise.

Police responded to a 911 name from a East Austin residence in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue final week. The caller mentioned his pal was “bleeding and unconscious” on the location. Police later found Wilson was affected by “a number of gunshot wounds”. Investigators say Wilson was shot inside a Maple Avenue residence.

Authorities tried to do a CPR however have been ultimately pronounced useless on the scene.

Austin skilled cyclist Colin Strickland, who has been in a long-term relationship with Armstrong, issued an announcement on Might 20 apologizing for his “proximity to this heinous crime” and defined in element that the crime was associated to a home situation and a potential love triangle scene. , Based on KVUE reporter Tony Plohetski.

“I am so sorry, and I can not perceive this unimaginable tragedy,” Strickland mentioned. “Whereas this is probably not a small comfort to anybody else taking care of me, I would like you to know that I’ve absolutely cooperated with the investigators since I realized of this horrific information and that I’ll proceed to do justice.”

He added that he had “a short romantic relationship” with Wilson when he moved to Austin in 2021, throughout a break in his relationship with Armstrong.

"She returned to her house in California and a few month later, Caitlin Armstrong and I reunited and resumed our relationship," Strickland mentioned. "Since then I've usually seen Mo at biking occasions and at all times in public settings. After our transient relationship in October 2021, we weren't a romantic relationship, only a platonic {and professional} relationship."

Wilson apparently went swimming with Strickland on the day of his demise. An nameless caller advised police that when Armstrong discovered, he mentioned he wanted to kill Wilson, in keeping with courtroom paperwork obtained by Fox 7 Austin.

Wilson was knowledgeable gravel bike racer and a graduate of Dartmouth Faculty, the place he acquired his bachelor’s diploma in engineering in 2019, in keeping with a demise certificates.

A GoFundMe referred to as the “Moria ‘Mo’ Wilson Fund” created by his household mentioned “Moria impressed many, survived fully and fell in love.” The fundraiser’s objective is to boost donations “to assist fund neighborhood organizations that assist younger folks discover the boldness, energy, and pleasure they should trip, ski, and have interaction in different actions which can be conducive to Moriah.”

Austin Police Lone Star Fugitive Job Drive – The Austin Division has requested help in finding and arresting Armstrong. The duty pressure is actively conducting a fugitive investigation and is following the lead concerning Armstrong’s whereabouts.

Armstrong is described as a 5-foot-8, 125-pound white-eyed, brown-haired girl.