Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zaraa to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, 5 upcoming Bollywood films on friendship in 2022 | From ‘Fukrey 3’ to ‘Jee Le Zara’ – know here 5 Bollywood movies on friendship in 2022
where are we lost
Exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment’s next film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav is all set to release this year.
Announcing the film it was written “Find your friends and you won’t need followers.”
homecoming
is a youth centric musical drama film based on the City of Joy-Kolkata. The film revolves around a group of college friends who reunite in their hometown after a long time to save their old theater training school and academy from being demolished by the shackles of commercialization plans plotted by the state. .
The film has an impressive star cast with Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur and Soham Majumdar. It is directed by Soumyajit Majumdar and will stream exclusively on Sony LIV from February 18!
yes take it
Jee Le Zara is an upcoming film that is bringing Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt together on the big screen for the first time. The film is being directed by Farhan Akhtar.. Though we don’t know much about the story of this film, we do know that it is going to be a film celebrating the friendship of three women at different stages of their lives. Is. Well, we definitely can’t wait for that!
the intern
A 70-year-old (Amitabh Bachchan) looking to get back into the corporate world, seizes an opportunity to become a senior intern at an online fashion site. He soon becomes popular among his younger co-workers, including his boss (Deepika Padukone), who also happens to be the founder of the company.
The film explores his charm, wisdom and humour. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ of the same name.
fukrey 3
Choocha and his ‘Jugaadoo’ gang will continue their quest with Fukrey, the country’s favorite friendship-comedy film franchise, to find ways to make quick and easy money. The shooting of the third part of this franchise has already started and the film is expected to release in the second half of this year. The film brings back the original star cast with Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.