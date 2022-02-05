Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zaraa to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, 5 upcoming Bollywood films on friendship in 2022 | From ‘Fukrey 3’ to ‘Jee Le Zara’ – know here 5 Bollywood movies on friendship in 2022

where are we lost

Exploring different aspects of friendship, Excel Entertainment’s next film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​Gaurav is all set to release this year.

Announcing the film it was written “Find your friends and you won’t need followers.”

homecoming

is a youth centric musical drama film based on the City of Joy-Kolkata. The film revolves around a group of college friends who reunite in their hometown after a long time to save their old theater training school and academy from being demolished by the shackles of commercialization plans plotted by the state. .

The film has an impressive star cast with Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur and Soham Majumdar. It is directed by Soumyajit Majumdar and will stream exclusively on Sony LIV from February 18!

yes take it

Jee Le Zara is an upcoming film that is bringing Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt together on the big screen for the first time. The film is being directed by Farhan Akhtar.. Though we don’t know much about the story of this film, we do know that it is going to be a film celebrating the friendship of three women at different stages of their lives. Is. Well, we definitely can’t wait for that!

READ Also Tim Sweeney concludes Epic v. Apple trial by repping fried chicken

-->