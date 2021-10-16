Full details of UGC NET exam: UGC NET 2021: UGC NET exam preparation syllabus and tips
- UGC Net Paper-1 is general and mandatory for all candidates. Paper 2 is different for different subjects.
- Paper 1 has 10 units in UGC Net syllabus
- 5 questions will be asked from each unit.
- Both Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be taken online.
- The questions in both Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be objective.
- Paper 1 will have 50 questions and Paper 2 will have 100 questions.
- All questions will be of 2 marks
UGC Net Course
Paper-1 of UGC NET checks the teaching and research ability of the candidate as well as their aptitude. The curriculum of UGC NET 2021 Paper-1 is designed to test the cognitive ability of the candidates, which includes the ability to understand, analyze, evaluate reasoning structure, deduction and motivational reasoning. So, UGC Net Paper-2 syllabus focuses on the topic of interest of the candidate. This paper measures the in-depth knowledge and skills of the applicant in the relevant subject.
Unit-1 Teaching Eligibility
- Teaching- Concept, purpose, level of teaching (memory, comprehension and contemplation), features and basic needs.
- Characteristics of students- Characteristics of adolescent and adult students (academic, social, emotional and cognitive), individual differences.
- Factors affecting teaching related to teacher-teacher, learner, assistant, teaching facilities, learning environment and institutions.
- Teaching Methods in Higher Education Institutions- Teacher Focused vs. Student Focused Methods, Online vs. Online Methods (Swayamprabha, Mook etc.).
- Teaching support system- traditional, modern and ICT based.
- Evaluation System- Components and Types of Evaluation, Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher Education, Computer Based Testing, Innovation in Evaluation System.
Unit-2 research capability
- Research- Meaning, types and characteristics, objectivity and an objective approach to research.
- Research Methods- Experimental, descriptive, historical, qualitative and quantitative methods.
- Thesis and article writing- context and reference style, application of ICT in research, research ethics.
Unit-3 assessment
An excerpt will be given, the question asked will have to be answered in that paragraph.
Unit-4 Communication
- Communication- Meaning, types and features of communication.
- Effective communication – verbal and non-verbal, intercultural and group communication, class communication, barriers to effective communication.
- Mass media and society.
Unit-6 Mathematical logic and aptitude
- Types of reasoning, number series, letter series, codes and relationships.
- Mathematical aptitude (degrees, time and distance, ratio, share and percentage, profit and loss, interest and discount, profit, etc.).
Unit-7 Data Interpretation
- Data source, acquisition and classification.
- Quantitative and qualitative data.
- Mapping of presentations (bar-charts, histograms, pie-charts, table-charts and line-charts) and data in graphs.
- Data Interpretation, Data and Governance
Unit-8 Information and Communication Technology (ICT)
- ICT-Common word abbreviations and dictionaries.
- Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video Conferencing.
- Digital activities, ICT in higher education and governance.
Unit-9 People, Development and Environment
- Development and Environment: Millennium Development and Sustainable Development Goals.
- Human and Environmental Interaction- Anthropological activities and their effects on the environment.
- Environmental issues: local, regional and global, air pollution, water pollution, soil pollution, noise pollution, waste, climate change and its socio-economic and political dimensions.
- Effects of pollutants on human health.
- Natural and energy resources – solar, wind, soil, hydropower, geothermal, biomass, atoms and forests.
- Natural hazards and disaster mitigation strategies.
- Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change, International Agreement, Rio Summit, Convention on Biodiversity, Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, International Solar Lead.
Unit-10 Higher Education System
- Institutions of higher learning and education in ancient India.
- Development of higher education and research in post-independence India.
- Oriental, traditional and non-traditional education programs in India.
- Vocational, technical and skills based education.
- Value education and environmental education.
- Policies, Governance and Administration.
Paper 2 syllabus
- UGC Net Paper 2 will be based on the topic chosen by the candidate.
- A total of 81 subject options are available from UGC.
- The candidate has to choose one of these 81 subjects.
- Paper-II will contain only objective type questions (MCQ).
- A detailed syllabus of UGC Net 2021 for Paper 2 is provided on the official website.
