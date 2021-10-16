Full details of UGC NET exam: UGC NET 2021: UGC NET exam preparation syllabus and tips

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again postponed the UGC NET exam. The exam was to be held from October 17 to October 25. The change in exam dates at this time is due to conflict with many other exam dates. However, exam dates are expected to be announced again this month. Therefore, candidates should not be careless. Knowing the method and syllabus of the exam is also important for preparation. The syllabus of UGC Paper 1 is the same for all the candidates.

Sample of UGC NET exam

UGC Net Paper-1 is general and mandatory for all candidates. Paper 2 is different for different subjects. Paper 1 has 10 units in UGC Net syllabus 5 questions will be asked from each unit. Both Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be taken online. The questions in both Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be objective. Paper 1 will have 50 questions and Paper 2 will have 100 questions. All questions will be of 2 marks



UGC Net Course

Paper-1 of UGC NET checks the teaching and research ability of the candidate as well as their aptitude. The curriculum of UGC NET 2021 Paper-1 is designed to test the cognitive ability of the candidates, which includes the ability to understand, analyze, evaluate reasoning structure, deduction and motivational reasoning. So, UGC Net Paper-2 syllabus focuses on the topic of interest of the candidate. This paper measures the in-depth knowledge and skills of the applicant in the relevant subject.

Unit-1 Teaching Eligibility

Teaching- Concept, purpose, level of teaching (memory, comprehension and contemplation), features and basic needs.

Characteristics of students- Characteristics of adolescent and adult students (academic, social, emotional and cognitive), individual differences.

Factors affecting teaching related to teacher-teacher, learner, assistant, teaching facilities, learning environment and institutions.

Teaching Methods in Higher Education Institutions- Teacher Focused vs. Student Focused Methods, Online vs. Online Methods (Swayamprabha, Mook etc.).

Teaching support system- traditional, modern and ICT based.

Evaluation System- Components and Types of Evaluation, Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher Education, Computer Based Testing, Innovation in Evaluation System.

Unit-2 research capability

Research- Meaning, types and characteristics, objectivity and an objective approach to research.

Research Methods- Experimental, descriptive, historical, qualitative and quantitative methods.

Thesis and article writing- context and reference style, application of ICT in research, research ethics.

Unit-3 assessment

An excerpt will be given, the question asked will have to be answered in that paragraph.

Unit-4 Communication

Communication- Meaning, types and features of communication.

Effective communication – verbal and non-verbal, intercultural and group communication, class communication, barriers to effective communication.

Mass media and society.

Unit-6 Mathematical logic and aptitude

Types of reasoning, number series, letter series, codes and relationships.

Mathematical aptitude (degrees, time and distance, ratio, share and percentage, profit and loss, interest and discount, profit, etc.).

Unit-7 Data Interpretation

Data source, acquisition and classification.

Quantitative and qualitative data.

Mapping of presentations (bar-charts, histograms, pie-charts, table-charts and line-charts) and data in graphs.

Data Interpretation, Data and Governance

Unit-8 Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

ICT-Common word abbreviations and dictionaries.

Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video Conferencing.

Digital activities, ICT in higher education and governance.

Unit-9 People, Development and Environment

Development and Environment: Millennium Development and Sustainable Development Goals.

Human and Environmental Interaction- Anthropological activities and their effects on the environment.

Environmental issues: local, regional and global, air pollution, water pollution, soil pollution, noise pollution, waste, climate change and its socio-economic and political dimensions.

Effects of pollutants on human health.

Natural and energy resources – solar, wind, soil, hydropower, geothermal, biomass, atoms and forests.

Natural hazards and disaster mitigation strategies.

Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change, International Agreement, Rio Summit, Convention on Biodiversity, Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, International Solar Lead.

Unit-10 Higher Education System

Institutions of higher learning and education in ancient India.

Development of higher education and research in post-independence India.

Oriental, traditional and non-traditional education programs in India.

Vocational, technical and skills based education.

Value education and environmental education.

Policies, Governance and Administration.

Paper 2 syllabus