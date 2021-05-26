Full list of free rewards



Free Hearth redeem codes are one of the simplest methods for gamers to accumulate unique in-game gadgets without charge. These codes are made up of 12 characters, which embrace each numbers and letters.

Redeem codes are launched by the builders of Free Hearth, and gamers can use them on the official Rewards Redemption Website.

This text offers customers with the most recent redeem codes for the India and Indonesia servers.

Free Hearth redeem codes for at this time (twenty fourth Could)

Rewards

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Religion Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, and Guitar Basher (India Server)

Shuffling emote (one of the rewards)

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Dice Fragments (Indonesia Server)

Solely gamers within the areas/servers which have been specified can use the redeem codes above. Gamers who aren’t on these servers will face the next error once they attempt to redeem both of the codes:

“Didn’t redeem. This code can’t be utilized in your area.”

Tips on how to use Free Hearth redeem codes

Gamers can observe these steps to make use of Free Hearth redeem codes:

Step 1: Gamers ought to first go to the official Free Hearth rewards redemption web site. They will additionally use this hyperlink to take action.

Login by means of the required methodology

Step 2: As soon as they’re on the web site, gamers should log in through the platform that they’ve linked to their Free Hearth ID.

Gamers with visitor accounts won’t be able to make use of the redeem codes. Due to this fact, gamers ought to take into account linking their accounts to 1 of the next platforms: Fb, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Enter the code

Step 3: Gamers ought to then enter the redeem code for his or her area and click on on the affirm button. When a pop-up seems, they need to click on on the OK button.

The rewards might be credited to the participant’s account in lower than 24 hours. They are often collected from the in-game mail part.

You will need to observe that gamers should declare the rewards earlier than the redeem code expires.

