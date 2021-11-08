Full Schedule T10 league Abu Dhabi starting from 19 November final match to be played on 4th December list of all 35 matches in 15 days of whole tournament

The T10 League will start in Abu Dhabi from November 19 and the final match of this tournament will be played on December 4. 35 matches will be played in this tournament within 15 days. The schedule of the entire tournament has been released.

The schedule for the fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tournament has been released. The tournament will begin on November 19 with a match between defending champions Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls. The second match of the day will be played between the home team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers.

Two-time champions Northern Warriors have veterans like Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan, while the Delhi Bulls team has experienced players like Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan. The final match of this tournament, starting from November 19, will be played on December 4.

Team Abu Dhabi will feature West Indies legend Chris Gayle and England superstar Liam Livingstone, while Bangla Tigers will feature former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was also in the team but he withdrew before the tournament.

“We look forward to witnessing some of the best players in the world in yet another exciting season of the fastest format of cricket,” Shaji Ul Mulk, President and Owner of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, said in a press release.

According to the schedule, on the second day, Yusuf Pathan’s team The Chennai Braves will face Deccan Gladiators, which have explosive all-rounders like Andre Russell.

T10 tournament full schedule

19th November – Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls – 6 pm

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers – 8 pm

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi – 6 pm

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers – 8 pm

Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves – 6 pm

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors – 8 pm

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi – 8 pm

Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves – 8 pm

The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors – 8 pm

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors – 8 pm

The Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators – 8 pm

The Chennai Braves vs Bangla Tigers – 6 pm

Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators – 8 pm

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors – 6 pm

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls – 8 pm

Northern Warriors vs The Chennai Braves – 8 pm

The Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls – 8 pm

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls – 8 pm

Eliminator – 6 pm

Qualifier 2 – 8 pm

FINAL – 8 pm

The tournament will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium where 35 matches will be played within 15 days. Each team will play two matches against each other. The top four teams will qualify for the Qualifiers and Eliminators. The tournament will be telecast on Colors Cineplex (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi). Whereas you can watch live streaming on Voot and Jio TV.