Funding snub for Brisbane vaccine facility led by award-winning scientist
Award-winning researcher Ian Frazer’s bid to construct a vaccine manufacturing facility subsequent to the Princess Alexandra Hospital continues to be hundreds of thousands of {dollars} brief.
The Translational Analysis Institute had been relying on the Commonwealth contributing $20 million to the $60 million value of a Translational Manufacturing Institute.
It had a enterprise case and needed to reveal Queensland’s “Good State” credentials amid a debate over Australia’s capability to supply home-grown vaccines.
Professor Frazer, the TRI’s inaugural chief govt, recounted his personal experiences as co-creator of the cervical most cancers vaccine, which might solely be examined and manufactured abroad.
“We need to be seen as world leaders,” Frazer stated of the mission.
The TRI had already raised $20 million and satisfied the Queensland authorities to commit one other $20 million.
Whereas the TRI was hopeful of securing $20 million from the Commonwealth’s Fashionable Manufacturing Initiative, its software beneath the interpretation stream was unsuccessful.
The TRI adopted up with an software beneath the collaboration stream, however was once more unsuccessful.
