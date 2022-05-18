Funding snub for Brisbane vaccine facility led by award-winning scientist



Award-winning researcher Ian Frazer’s bid to construct a vaccine manufacturing facility subsequent to the Princess Alexandra Hospital continues to be hundreds of thousands of {dollars} brief.

The Translational Analysis Institute had been relying on the Commonwealth contributing $20 million to the $60 million value of a Translational Manufacturing Institute.

Brisbane’s Translational Analysis Institute needs to reveal Queensland’s “Good State” credentials.

It had a enterprise case and needed to reveal Queensland’s “Good State” credentials amid a debate over Australia’s capability to supply home-grown vaccines.

Professor Frazer, the TRI’s inaugural chief govt, recounted his personal experiences as co-creator of the cervical most cancers vaccine, which might solely be examined and manufactured abroad.