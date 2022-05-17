Fundraiser to help 6-year-old battling cancer



WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amelia Manetta was recognized with Osteosarcoma, bone cancer. At simply six years outdated, she loves to run and play like another youngster, however Manetta has confronted numerous challenges due to her well being situation.

On January 18, Amelia had to have her arm amputated due to cancer present in her proper arm, and she or he remains to be present process chemo remedies repeatedly.

A group block occasion has been deliberate to help Amelia and the Manetta household along with her care. The occasion is ready to happen at Westerlo City Park on Could 21, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Amelia loves music! Subsequently, there can be a DJ from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for dancing and having fun with. There may even be meals vans, raffles, face-painting, and video games! Extra data might be discovered on the “Block Get together for Amelia” Fb web page.