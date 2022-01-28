Funeral for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — A solemn final farewell is underway for the first of two police officers murdered in the line of duty.

A police presence was already in place before dawn outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the funeral of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera.

Friday marks the second day of services for the officer. His remains were escorted into the cathedral on Thursday, wrapped in a green and white NYPD flag.

He was just 22 years old, and he only joined the force last year.

The NYPD rookie was just starting life. He just got married in October.

His widow Dominique wrote on Instagram that her heart was heavy.

Thousands flocked to the cathedral for his wake, including NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who also delivered a moving eulogy on Friday.

His would be one of seven. Eulogies were also delivered by Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell, Inspector Amir Yakatally, PBA President Patrick J. Lynch, Rev. Jonathan J. Recabarren, Jason’s older brother, Jeffrey Rivera, and his widow, Ms. Dominique Luzuriaga.

In addition, Police Commissioner Sewell announced that Rivera was promoted to Detective First Grade.

Officer Rivera’s partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, was killed in the same ambush last Friday in Harlem.

They were responding to a domestic violence call.

Officer Mora’s viewing and funeral will take place at St. Patrick’s next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today’s funeral is open only to invited guests, but the public is invited to pay tribute as Officer Rivera’s remains are taken to a cemetery in Westchester County.

People are invited to gather at 11 a.m. on several overpasses overlooking the thruway in Yonkers.

Meantime, the NYPD messaged about street closures in effect for the area surrounding St. Patrick’s Cathedral this morning.

John Del Giorno provided details from NewsCopter 7.

Midtown Manhattan will be impacted north-to-south from 57th Street to 34th Street and west-to-east from Sixth Avenue to Madison Avenue.

