Funeral Service Today For 15 Victims Of Bronx High-Rise Fire – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral prayer service shall be held Sunday morning for 15 of the victims killed within the Bronx high-rise fireplace.

A big turnout is predicted for the ten a.m. service on the Islamic Cultural Middle in Fordham Heights.

Forward of the service, Mayor Eric Adams visited an area mosque to wish with the victims’ households.

“I can not really feel the ache of individuals by remaining in Metropolis Corridor,” Adams mentioned.

CBS2’s Jessica Moore requested Haji Dukuray, who misplaced 5 relations within the fireplace, what it meant to have the mayor pray with him.

“It meant the world to us,” Dukuray mentioned. “He didn’t come throughout because the mayor of New York Metropolis. He got here throughout as household. These kind of encouragement is what’s preserving our household collectively, it’s what’s preserving us robust throughout these emotional moments.”

A protracted line of mourners are submitting into the Islamic Cultural Middle for the funeral of the 17 Bronx fireplace victims. The Mayor, Lt. Gov, and Legal professional Common among the many many attendees anticipated to talk. pic.twitter.com/YXHpwbuEdi — Christina Fan (@Christinafantv) January 16, 2022

The lethal fireplace was brought on by a malfunctioning area heater precisely one week in the past. It despatched smoke billowing up 19 tales, killing 17 individuals, together with eight youngsters. All of them had been Muslim immigrants from West Africa.

“My coronary heart is damaged fully,” mentioned Ansumana Susso, cousin of one of many victims.

“You simply can’t eat and swallow and digest. One thing that can by no means be the identical,” Dayshawn Taylor mentioned.

Native leaders say their battle for victims will proceed lengthy after the funeral. Congressman Ritchie Torres desires Congress to move a regulation requiring all area heaters be geared up with computerized shutoffs, and all federally funded buildings be outfitted with self-closing doorways.

“We all know if the self-closing doorways had been functioning correctly, the unfold of the smoke would have been contained,” Torres mentioned.

All of the residents are at the moment staying at lodges, that are paid for via January 24. As soon as residences are deemed protected, residents can return. However they don’t have.

“They’re traumatized and so they now not need to stay right here. So we have now dedicated to accommodate each family that wishes to completely relocate elsewhere within the Bronx,” mentioned Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

Of the 17 victims, two younger youngsters had been already laid to relaxation earlier this week.



