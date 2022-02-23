Funeral Today For FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard On Long Island – Gadget Clock



BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A funeral service will be held Wednesday for FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard, who died last week after collapsing at his Queens firehouse.

The line of duty funeral starts at 12 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore.

Police: Man Stabbed, Car Stolen During Meetup In Brooklyn

On Tuesday, loved ones came out to say their goodbyes during an emotional wake. The sorrow-filled line of mourners comforted Gerhard’s family as they made their way inside.

Fellow firefighters stood at attention, knowing quite well how heroic the 33-year-old was.

He died from a still undetermined medical event a day after responding to a raging house fire. He was tasked with ramming open an entry for firefighters.

“Injuries are not always just from fire, but very often heart attacks, heart disease, other forms of stress and strain,” acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said after his death. “I really can’t underestimate how truly strenuous this job is, and Jesse’s tragic loss of life shows exactly that.”

Gerhard was one of New York City’s bravest, but he also saved lives as a volunteer fireman in his hometown of Islip. He leaves behind heartbroken fellow volunteers who loved his sense of humor and generosity.

Biden Says Russia Has Begun ‘Invasion’ Of Ukraine, Announces U.S. Sanctions

“He gave 100% to both sides,” FDNY Firefighter Carl Kretkowsi told CBS2.

Even in death, he continues to give as a tissue donor. He legacy lives on in those he will heal.

The beloved son, brother, uncle and courageous firefighter was a young man who always knew what he wanted out of life — to help people.

“Quiet but funny, wanted to be a firefighter his whole life, and there was no plan B,” another firefighter said.

“It is extremely tragic. Jesse was a guy who stood out in the firehouse. Of every prominent member of the firehouse, his loss is going to leave a gaping hole,” said Kretkowsi.

Gerhard is survived by his parents and brother, who posted on Facebook, “It’s not often the younger brother is the older brother’s hero, but you were… We are broken… You dedicated your life to saving and helping others and we weren’t able to save you.”

The family has asked that donations be made to Fired Up for a Cure, which spreads cancer awareness and prevention.

Tri-State Area Parents Say It’s Taking Months, Even Years, To Find Therapy Services For Children With Autism

Gerhard’s funeral will stream live at noon on CBS News New York.