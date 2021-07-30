Funny Mistakes In These 10 Bollywood Movies You Never Noticed

Mumbai. Many Bollywood movies have been blockbusters because of their beautiful story, dialogues, background, starcast and songs. However, even these movies, which completely lived up to the expectations of the audience, had such shortcomings which later became a reason for laughter. For example, in a scene of the film ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ set against the backdrop of the 50s, a mobile tower was seen. Whereas in those days there were no mobile towers. Let’s know about such movies in which small but shocking mistakes were made and also became a reason for laughter-

Krrish 3





Hrithik Roshan may have become a superhero in ‘Krrish 3’, but he also had many mistakes in this movie too. In one scene, Hrithik is seen walking towards his office with Krishna and Rohit, when he is not in the front seat of the car, but when he gets down, he gets down through the front door. Similarly, in the song ‘Raghupati Raghav’, the sleeve of Hrithik’s shirt becomes full and sometimes half. The viewers who saw this scene could not stop themselves without laughing.

queen

In a scene in Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Queen’, the actress is shown leaving Paris. During this, the local vehicle of the Netherlands was shown. In the same movie, when Kangana takes off from Delhi, the plane is Airbus A320, which is shown first Airbus A330 and later A380.

race

Luxury cars have been shown in many scenes of ‘Race’. These cars were changed several times in the same scene. For example, the Mercedes E320 was shown as the E350 and the BMW 6 as the M6 ​​and others. That is, the car was initially a model of Mercedes, the very next moment another model was shown to the same brand. In one scene of the movie, the lighting of the shooting work and the equipment related to the camera were also seen.

Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer movie ‘Chennai Express’ also made mistakes. In one scene, both the stars were seen riding in the sleeper class of the train, but when they landed, the general was seen coming out of the compartment. Apart from this, Shahrukh’s grandmother gives the ashes of the grandfather to the actor at home and was once seen giving the ashes at the station as well. Shahrukh turned Rahul does not take the ticket, but when the ticket checker comes to check, he has the ticket.

Also read: Gauri Khan does not like this film of Shahrukh Khan, said- ‘Worst acting in this film’

‘Dhoom 3’

Similar mistakes were seen in Aamir Khan starrer movie ‘Dhoom 3’. In a scene when Aamir walks down the building, the cops watching him can’t help making his sketch. In one scene, his bime becomes a water jet bike running in water. While this change is not embraced.

Also read: People made a mistake in the poster of ‘Saina’, said – it was right for Sania Mirza’s biopic

Run Milkha Run

The background of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ was said to be from the 50s. However, in one scene, a mobile tower was seen, which was not there in that era. In this movie, Farhan sings the song ‘Nanna Munna’, which was released in the 1962 film ‘Son of India’.

Happiness some time, sorrow another time

Similar mistakes were caught in the blockbuster film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. In the song ‘You Are My Sonia’ from the movie, Kareena is seen in red sandals, but the very next moment she is seen in sandals of another color-design. His red scarf also turns into a red coat in the next scene. Not only this, when Hrithik goes to college, he goes to Lamborghini, which later gets Mercedes.

The brave hearted will take away the bride

Kajol is seen standing on green grass in the song ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. The very next moment she is seen running through the mustard flowers when she comes to meet Shahrukh. In another scene, when Kajol is seen packing her suitcase in the train scene with nothing spread on the floor, suddenly Shah Rukh is seen lifting her clothes from below.

holiday

Something similar happened in Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Holiday’. In one scene, Akshay chops off a terrorist’s finger, but is later shown with all his fingers. Many types of hairstyles of Akshay, who became Captain Virat Bakshi, were also shown in this movie.