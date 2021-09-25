Funny story of the song ‘Jaat Hoon Main’, wanted to make a song with Shah Rukh, but Kajol was snoring

Karan Arjun is considered to be one of the most prestigious films of the 90s. It featured actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan and Mamata Kulkarni. It was the film that cemented the on-screen image of Kajol and Shah Rukh. However, the chemistry of Shah Rukh and Kajol may have looked great on screen but it was not easy for them. In an old interview, the two said a lot about the shooting behind the song ‘Jat Hoon Jaldi Hai Kya’ from the film. The song was intended to warm up and is remembered for its unusual dance moves.

Teaching semi-rude moments

In an earlier interview, Karan Johar recalled how Kajol was ‘disturbed’ on the set. He said, ‘Chinni Prakash and Rekha Prakash were teaching him acrobatic and semi-vulgar moments.’ Meanwhile, Shah Rukh jokingly said that he is right with the dance. After this Karan further said, ‘But Kajol was angry. She was sitting and snoring, reading a book with glasses on the set.

Wanted to give a strange expression

Shah Rukh further said, ‘The shoot was taking place near the grass and some strange expressions had to be given. Kajol was having trouble, I don’t know why, it was easy. It was so much fun because Kajol was constantly saying she couldn’t feel it. It was so weird. I was trying to help but it was really awkward. ‘

Never done a song like that

Meanwhile, during the promotion of ‘Dilwale’, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol sang the song again. Kajol had said, ‘We have never done a song like this. We were both in a very awkward position. I can’t tell you how much we laughed. ‘