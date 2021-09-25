Funny story of the song ‘Jaat Hoon Main’, wanted to make a song with Shah Rukh, but Kajol was snoring
Teaching semi-rude moments
In an earlier interview, Karan Johar recalled how Kajol was ‘disturbed’ on the set. He said, ‘Chinni Prakash and Rekha Prakash were teaching him acrobatic and semi-vulgar moments.’ Meanwhile, Shah Rukh jokingly said that he is right with the dance. After this Karan further said, ‘But Kajol was angry. She was sitting and snoring, reading a book with glasses on the set.
Wanted to give a strange expression
Shah Rukh further said, ‘The shoot was taking place near the grass and some strange expressions had to be given. Kajol was having trouble, I don’t know why, it was easy. It was so much fun because Kajol was constantly saying she couldn’t feel it. It was so weird. I was trying to help but it was really awkward. ‘
Never done a song like that
Meanwhile, during the promotion of ‘Dilwale’, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol sang the song again. Kajol had said, ‘We have never done a song like this. We were both in a very awkward position. I can’t tell you how much we laughed. ‘
