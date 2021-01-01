Funny video of a man dancing and applying soap goes viral: Funny video of a man dancing while applying soap is viral
A man dancing to the tune of ‘Nagin’
The band is playing the tune ‘Nagin’ and the person is dancing as if he has shampooed his head while taking a bath in the bathroom. The video was captioned, ‘You’re a big heavy dancer brother.’
Funny comments from people
Now people are coming up with funny comments on the video. Some call the person a ‘bathroom dancer’ while others call him a ‘soap dancer’. One user wrote, ‘What wonderful people, not those who are dancing, but those who are watching.’ Another user wrote, ‘That’s why education is more important.’
