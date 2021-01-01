Funny video of a man dancing and applying soap goes viral: Funny video of a man dancing while applying soap is viral

Funny dance videos often go viral on social media. Now once again such a funny video is in a lot of discussion. In this, a person is dancing very wildly, which makes people stop laughing now.

The 26-second video has been shared on a Facebook page called Video Nation. In this one person is dancing in the crowd. The interesting thing is that there are bands on the side and he’s just dancing wrapped around him. He has soap scum on his body.



A man dancing to the tune of ‘Nagin’

The band is playing the tune ‘Nagin’ and the person is dancing as if he has shampooed his head while taking a bath in the bathroom. The video was captioned, ‘You’re a big heavy dancer brother.’

Funny comments from people

Now people are coming up with funny comments on the video. Some call the person a ‘bathroom dancer’ while others call him a ‘soap dancer’. One user wrote, ‘What wonderful people, not those who are dancing, but those who are watching.’ Another user wrote, ‘That’s why education is more important.’

