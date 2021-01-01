Funny videos of Taliban and Memes the Dictator: Taliban will participate in 2024 Olympics! Funny video of ‘Taliban’ goes viral – clip of dictator’s movies goes viral on social media User says it happens when Taliban participates in Olympics

Many funny videos and photos of the Taliban have been going viral on social media since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Sometimes there is a video of Jim, sometimes a photo of the Taliban eating ice cream goes viral. But the video we brought to you has been going viral since it was captured by the Taliban. This video is so funny you can’t stop laughing when you watch it. Because this video has been made by linking it to the 2024 Olympics.

What happened

People have been reacting differently on social media since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Most people are expressing their anger by completely denying the Taliban power, while some are supporting the Taliban in a suppressed voice. But in all of this, he’s having fun. Many memes and funny videos related to the Taliban are going viral on social media every day. But there is one video that is going viral the most (Taliban funny viral video), you will be blown away when you watch it. As seen in this viral video, a man is running in the race with a gun. This guy scares his fellow players with a gun and whoever tries to overtake him, shoots at him. Let me tell you, this video is about a movie. Let’s watch this video then …

Which movie is the video from?

The video, which went viral on the internet, is from the English film ‘The Dictator’ and the person appearing in the video is English actor Sacha Baron Cohen. The film was released in 2012. In this film, the Baron becomes the dictator of a fictional country called the Republic of Wadia. The character’s name is Aladdin, who rules his country in a very funny way.

What did people say?

People sharing this viral video are writing that next time the Taliban will participate in the Olympics, that scene will be something where they will participate in the competition while carrying out their terrorist acts. We will tell you that people are giving different kinds of comments and reactions to this video. Let us know in the comments what you think of this video

