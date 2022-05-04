Furious Elizabeth Warren rallies protesters outside Supreme Court: ‘We are not going back!’



An angry Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who rallied like-minded supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, gave an emotional speech calling for the court to be called “extremist.”

“I’m angry,” the Democrat from Massachusetts told cheering protesters, occasionally breaking his voice.

Warren spoke to protesters just hours after Chief Justice John Roberts dismissed Rowe v. Wade, confirming that a leaked draft opinion was valid.

“I am angry because an extremist, the Supreme Court of the United States, thinks that they have imposed their extremist views on all women in this country, and they are wrong,” she said, waving her finger in the air.

He said he was angry because “we have now reached the final stage of what Republicans have been fighting for decades and we are going to fight.”

She said the verdict would mainly target poor women and victims.

“I’m here because the US Congress can change all this!” He shouted

Warren said he lived through a time when abortion was illegal, referring to the United States before Roy in 1973, “and we’re not going back!”

Speaking to reporters as he walked out of the protest, a crude and shaky Warren described himself as “angry, upset and determined.”

After a reporter said he had never “seen” a Democrat so angry, he replied, struggling to calm down, “that’s it – Republicans have been working on this day for decades.”

He continues to talk about the majority of Americans who do not want to overthrow Rock. “We’ve heard enough from the extremists! And we’re tired of it,” he said, adding that his voice was getting louder to drown a nearby pro-life defendant. As soon as Warren got into his car, the pro-life protester said, “We don’t want to tear the fetus to pieces.”

It could be difficult for Congress to pass a federal law to legalize abortion. Democrats have a 50-50 majority in the Senate (two independent Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris are severing ties) and moderate Sense. Joe Manchin, DW And Kirsten Cinema, D-Ariz supported the 60-vote Philibuster Threshold.

In March, Mansin joined Republicans to block a bill that could codify Rock.