Fury in Kashmir After Deadly Police Raid at Shopping Complex
SRINAGAR, Kashmir – Tensions in Kashmir have risen in recent days after four people were killed in an attack by Indian security forces, sparking angry protests over the impunity and fears that the conflict-ridden region could slide into another particularly deadly phase.
Indian police say two militants and two traders they described as “terrorist supporters” were killed when police raided a shopping complex on Monday.
Police initially said the militants opened fire on them, killing two businessmen in the process. He later corrected that account, saying that the merchants may have been caught in the crossfire and it is not clear whose bullets killed him.
The families of three of the dead argued over both versions of the incident and accused police of causing the shooting. Demanding that the bodies of their relatives be returned to them for proper burial, they joined the protests of about two dozen people, which ended brutally when protesters were taken away by police on Wednesday, in images captured on video and transmitted via the Internet. In the Kashmir Valley.
“Shoot me, terrorists,” protested Abdul Majeed Bhat, the elder brother of Mohammad Altaf Bhat, 45, who was identified by police as one of the dead, with a gun pointed at his chest. Near the offices of major newspapers in the region. “God is watching.”
On Thursday, India’s top official in the region, Manoj Sinha, said his administration had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. “There will be no injustice,” he said. Sinha The tweet said, Without giving further details.
Kashmir has been claimed by both India and Pakistan for decades, and Indian security forces have long fought pro-independence militants in the valley. Tensions escalated in 2019 after India revoked partial autonomy of Kashmir and flooded the region with additional troops, angered by a series of terrorist attacks. Indian security forces have also cracked down on dissent, imprisoning several protesters and some middle-class people.
When India revoked the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir, one of the steps taken to curb separatists was to refuse to bury dead terrorists or their associates in their family graveyards. Instead, authorities now bury them in Kashmir near the disputed Line of Control, which divides India and Pakistan.
Police say the decision not to return the bodies was aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus and preventing it from being cremated at a gathering of angry supporters of the militants. The measure has sparked widespread outrage and allegations of violating the religious rights of the victims’ families.
In Monday’s encounter, police said they were alerted to the presence of two militants in a shopping complex, and when they reached the room where the men were hiding, the militants fired “indiscriminately” at them.
Police said one of the dead was a Pakistani national; India has long accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Although Pakistan has a history of supporting militant groups in the region, Western terrorism experts say support has waned in recent years. The insurgency is now mainly the work of indigenous Kashmiri militants.
As news of the clash spread, relatives of three of the dead said it was a stage firefight and authorities demanded that the bodies be returned for the funeral. Kashmir’s top police official Vijay Kumar told a press conference that the two traders killed in the encounter, Mr. Bhat and Dr. Mudassir Gul was a “terrorist supporter”.
Indian law, which protects them from prosecution, has led activists and rights groups to accuse the Indian military of killing civilians without release. He says soldiers are sometimes shot at in order to get rewards and promotions.
In the past two years, family members have questioned at least three gun battles and accused security forces of killing their relatives at gunpoint. Indian officials have denied the allegations.
Extremist violence against Hindus and Sikhs has increased in recent months. In response, the Indian government said last week that it had deployed an additional 2,500 paramilitary troops in the region. Kashmir has been one of the world’s largest military areas for decades, with about half a million troops stationed there.
Mr Bhatt’s niece, Saima Bhatt, told the New York Times that her uncle, who owned the shopping center, was an innocent civilian killed and used as a human shield.
“We do not expect justice,” Ms Bhatt said on Thursday. “We should return his body to the authorities so that his children can see his face one last time.”
#Fury #Kashmir #Deadly #Police #Raid #Shopping #Complex
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.