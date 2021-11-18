Fury in Kashmir After Deadly Police Raid at Shopping Complex

SRINAGAR, Kashmir – Tensions in Kashmir have risen in recent days after four people were killed in an attack by Indian security forces, sparking angry protests over the impunity and fears that the conflict-ridden region could slide into another particularly deadly phase.

Indian police say two militants and two traders they described as “terrorist supporters” were killed when police raided a shopping complex on Monday.

Police initially said the militants opened fire on them, killing two businessmen in the process. He later corrected that account, saying that the merchants may have been caught in the crossfire and it is not clear whose bullets killed him.

The families of three of the dead argued over both versions of the incident and accused police of causing the shooting. Demanding that the bodies of their relatives be returned to them for proper burial, they joined the protests of about two dozen people, which ended brutally when protesters were taken away by police on Wednesday, in images captured on video and transmitted via the Internet. In the Kashmir Valley.