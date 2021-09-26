Future Wife is an interactive play with everything: goats, aliens and spreadsheets

The pandemic has spawned a collection of unusual digital experiences, from Google Forms escape rooms to full-blown virtual, two-dimensional comedy shows. But in the interactive digital play / Upstate Barn Wedding I attended last Friday, Future Wife: Party in a Spreadsheet, takes things to a strange new level. The show, co-produced by playwright Ruth Tang and director Sarah Blush, and put together by sports collaborators and a cast of theater company New Georges, is playful, confusing, and surprisingly a bit touching. Basically all things Google Sheets are never.

it’s hard to describe party in a spreadsheet In a way that is understandable. There are communist goats, alien activists, several themed islands, and an anonymous onlooker in the form of a variety of exotic animals. There are also a lot of ominous dangers in the official description:

You’ve been invited to a very heterosexual wedding, but we can’t have an actual wedding, so we’ve made one out of spreadsheets. It’s a dance party so I hope you’re in comfortable footwear. This is a potluck so I hope you bring some food. It is a vast and terrifying landscape. It’s a barn full of giant machines. Didn’t I say that? Do not worry. You may be the person to sharpen the edge of a knife while waving it on the lawn. You are welcome.

The actual experience of attending begins with receiving a wedding invitation via email (“We gather to celebrate Boots and Patsy’s heterosexual union”). At the scheduled start time I was encouraged to log out of my Google Account or open an incognito window and join the celebration. Audience members are first put on a “welcoming meadow” sheet, where they are welcomed and encouraged to turn around and begin editing the sheet.

Blush and Tang describe Meadow as a tutorial of sorts for the experience. “That starting page is built to be a place in which we are modeling behavior,” says Blush. It introduces the types of interactions that will be used during the show and that any audience member can do live text editing, coloring cells, pasting GIFs and images, and doing basic improv. If you can wrap your head around roleplay at the beginning of the experience, you can handle Future Wife: Party in a Spreadsheet.

From the meadow, things get more bizarre. To the aliens who interrupt Boots and Patsy’s wedding ceremony, the fact that Boots is a goat seems to be the case. depending on the width of the locations and settings, Fiancee Clearly set up to touch on many different themes. Some themes are obvious, such as the straight-up reflection of the heterosexual rigor of the “wedding industrial complex” (as Blush refers to it) of the way the sheets are often used for the work. “People experienced [Google Sheets] As a place of work or a place of choice, you know, hard work,” Tang notes. Other non-marriage or goat-related topics are more buried.

I’m not sure Sheets is the best way to experience theater – party in a spreadsheet It is referred to as an “adaptation” of Tang’s original play in the “extremely loose sense of the word” – but it produced an experience that stayed with me. Going in, I thought watching someone “perform” editing the sheets would be the most interesting part of it. I’ve been caught unawares in a Google doc and pretended to work “intelligently” for an editor. But what surprised me more was the asynchronous conversation.

Blush and Tang leave viewers plenty of digital space to interact, sometimes an entire pirate island’s worth, quick discussions to coordinate with their cast on Discord, and alien activists trying to save Boots. Correction along the lines given by. Combined with the anonymity inherent in the experience, this can lead to some explicit sharing. It also creates magical moments of conversation. Several times I left a mindless attempt at being funny in a sheet, only to come back later and find an honest response or several equally dumb riffs.

These are the moments that mesmerized me. Honesty, playfulness, even community is a rare thing in a shared anonymous space in 2021. You would be considered nave to expect it. But for its hourly runtime, Fiancee it happens.

“I think there’s that aspect of knowing that there’s a lot going on and that you have people around you that you can interact with, if you want. I think it’s a sense of freedom, but kind of There are restrictions too,” Tang explains. “I think that’s why you know, so I personally find the experiences, even the performances of the show, are a lot of fun, and a lot … like the experiences of being with people. , oddly enough.”

Future Wife: Party in a Spreadsheet has currently completed its six-show run. You can view spreadsheets from previous versions of the show on Ruth Tang’s website.