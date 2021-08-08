FZ FI Version BS6 bike price mileage and other important specifications – Yamaha FZ-FI: Take home a downpayment of Rs 13,000, this bike equipped with safety and security, know full details

Yamaha FZ-FI: Many people are unable to pay the lump sum amount due to low budget. In such a situation, the bike can be bought through down payment. Two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha’s BS6 engine-equipped FZ-FI Version 3.0 bike can be taken home after a downpayment of Rs 13,000.

Keeping in mind the safety and security, the total price of this bike coming with disc brake setup in the tyres is Rs 1,25,094 (On Road Price, Delhi). After the downpayment, you will have to take a total loan of Rs 1,12,094 for 36 months at an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum.

You will have to pay a total of Rs 1,44,720 for 36 months in which Rs 32,626 will be interest. During this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 4,020 every month.

At the same time, if you want, you can also take a loan for 60 months. During this, you will have to pay a total of Rs 1,66,440 in 60 months in which interest will be Rs 54,346. During this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 2,774 every month.

In this bike, you will get a 149 cc engine which is capable of generating 12.4 PS of power and 13.3 Nm of torque. You will get disc brakes and tubeless tyres. This bike comes with single channel ABS, due to which it is much better in terms of safety and security.





